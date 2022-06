Three proposals for changing the size, duties and manner of electing the City Council are referred to the Nov. 8 ballot.Portland voters will decide whether to change the city's form of government at the Nov. 8 general election. The Portland Charter Commission referred three proposed changes to the City Charter during a Tuesday, June 14, hearing. Seventeen of the 20 members approved the changes. Portland is the only major city in the United States where the City Council is elected citywide and its members both propose legislation and oversee bureaus assigned by the mayor without a professional manager. The three...

