Municipal Waste frontman Tony Foresta and drummer Dave Witte are taking it back to childhood with this list of their 20 Favorite Albums From When They Were Teenagers. When talking about Municipal Waste, the reverence for this group often comes with chatter about how they're the most exciting new thrash band. There's no doubt about it — they've certainly led the charge for the genre in the 21st century at the top of the heap of new-age thrashers, but the reality is that these dudes have been around for over 20 years!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO