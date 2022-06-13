Lane restriction on I-81 southbound in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) for bridge repairs beginning on Tuesday.
According to PennDOT , there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between MM 165.4 and 165.1 in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.
PennDOT crews will be performing bridge repairs beginning Tuesday night at 7:00 and will continue until 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 15.
