Lane restriction on I-81 southbound in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) for bridge repairs beginning on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT , there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between MM 165.4 and 165.1 in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.

PennDOT crews will be performing bridge repairs beginning Tuesday night at 7:00 and will continue until 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 15.

Drivers can check 511PA anytime for up-to-date road conditions on major roadways.

