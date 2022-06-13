ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Lane restriction on I-81 southbound in Luzerne County

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075EGI_0g9YUswf00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) for bridge repairs beginning on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT , there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between MM 165.4 and 165.1 in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.

Police say man threatened to bulldoze a woman’s house in Wayne County

PennDOT crews will be performing bridge repairs beginning Tuesday night at 7:00 and will continue until 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 15.

Drivers can check 511PA anytime for up-to-date road conditions on major roadways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Tree on wires shuts down section of Route 1021 in Luzerne County

WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 1021 was shut down in Luzerne County for the report of a fallen tree on wires caused by the heavy storm. According to PennDOT, SR 1021, Eight Street in West Wyoming, Luzerne County was closed due to a downed tree on wires. Crews cleared out the tree and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 South reopened after two crashes in Lackawanna County

UPDATE: Interstate 81 southbound was reopened right around 4:00 pm on Wednesday. DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car crash has closed down part of I-81 South in Lackawanna County. PennDOT has said that Interstate 81 southbound will be closed beginning at mile marker 199 due to two separate car crashes. The Lackawanna County 911 communication […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Old Route 115 in Lehman Township closing for three days

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road in Luzerne County will be closed for several days while crews conduct roadwork. Luzerne County officials announced that Old Route 115 will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 16-18) from 7 am-4:30 pm for construction. Representatives said they are repairing and repaving Old Route 115 between […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Delays expected on Interstate 80 in Columbia County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound, should stay alert for delays, due to work bridge deck repairs and approach slab replacements in Columbia County. According to PennDOT, those behind the wheel are advised that the right lane of traffic is restricted between MM 236.5 and MM 237.5, located between the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Wayne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
Newswatch 16

Alternative routes for trucks in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The increase of tractor-trailers using roads throughout Schuylkill County is bringing road safety concerns to city officials. Now, council members of Pottsville are banning trucks weighing more than 10 tons from traveling on Cressona Road, Hillside Road, and Calvary Street. "Since we got a bunch of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Building the levee

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At the time, the Agnes flood was the worst natural disaster in the history of the US. It took more than 25 years to take action to prevent another Agnes-type flood in the Wyoming Valley. Even after the passage of 50 years the haunting sights and sounds of the Agnes flood […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA grants $1.5M to Luzerne for projects and purchases

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Karen Boback and Senator Lisa Baker announced the awarding of over $1.5 million in state funding for Luzerne County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the press release, $1,523,692 in state funding was secured for Luzerne County through the Local Share Account. Officials also said the Local Share Account funding is […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Luzerne County welcomes a new manager

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County’s new manager has only been on the job for a few days. But Wednesday night he got to meet dozens of citizens and hear their opinions on how he should take the county forward. Randy Robertson was welcomed to Luzerne County by six county council members and a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cancer center breaking ground in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Geisinger is investing $58 million into a new facility in Dickson City so residents of Lackawanna County can stay close to home for cancer care. "We have a cancer center right now that lives within the hospital walls in CMC. We've literally outgrown our walls, so this is another opportunity to bring the community a brand new cancer center," said Renee Blakiewicz, Clinical Operations Associate Vice President.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Tractor Trailer roll over on I-81 in Susquehanna County

UPDATE: The highway reopened around 1:20 a.m. SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor Trailer roll-over has been confirmed Monday night on Interstate 81 (I-81) in Susquehanna County. A Tractor-trailer crash, involving the vehicle rolling on its side occured Monday night just before 9:30 on I-81 around MM 206.6, near the Elk Mountain Ski Resort exit. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Kingston resident appointed to Luzerne County Council

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kingston resident Matthew Mitchell will fill the vacant eleventh Luzerne County Council seat through 2023, a council majority decided Tuesday. Mitchell had been among 11 Republican applicants. He told council during his public interview last month he has relevant experience working...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

‘Big Mozz Bandit’ strikes again at Williamsport Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a retail theft call about “The Big Mozz Bandit” at a Williamsport Sheetz on Friday. Troopers said staff members of the Sheetz called in about a suspect who shoplifted various items and ordered a Big Mozz chicken sandwich without paying. According to the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter stolen from Luzerne County car dealership

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership in Luzerne County. State Police say that an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Mistubishi Outlander sometime between May 21 and June 11. Investigators said the crime occurred at the Blaise Alexander Chrysler […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury 250 Committee Selects 250th Parade Route

UPDATE: 4th of July Parade route has been updated. Registered parade entries and participants will stage and assemble on the Walnut St Extension. The parade will start at S 10th and Walnut; proceed west on Walnut to S 4th; north on S 4th to Market; west on Market to S 2nd; south on S 2nd to the end at S 2nd and Spruce. Parade participants will disband and depart from there.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Two Northern Tier, Pa. Businesses

Pennsylvania State Police report the rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles is continuing throughout the Northern Tier. Over the past several weeks authorities have reported the thefts of the pricey parts from vehicles at an auto service business in North Towanda Township and from over a half dozen vehicles at a community assistance and substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Montrose. The total value of the catalytic converters in those two incidents comes to about $26,000.
MONTROSE, PA
WBRE

Geisinger breaks ground for future Dickson City Cancer Center

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was more of a ‘confetti breaking’ than a groundbreaking ceremony for Geisinger’s future Dickson City Cancer Center on Tuesday. As employees feel they’ve outgrown their current facility at Geisinger C.M.C in Scranton. The new building will measure around 55,000 square feet and it will double infusion bases and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Confrontation gets physical at Vision Home Builders’ office

We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy