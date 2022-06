A man wanted in connection with the murder of a pregnant mother from Alton, formerly of Litchfield, was arrested in Gillespie last Thursday, June 9. Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe said police received a report of a stolen bicycle in the 300 block of Western Street. Officers responded and found the described male riding away when they made contact with him, but the individual refused to identify himself. He was detained and transported to the Gillespie Police Department.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO