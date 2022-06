MINT HILL – Town commissioners are exploring the idea of moving from two-year terms to four-year staggered terms to ensure continuity. Currently, voters elect four commissioners to two-year terms in the same election cycle. One way this could change is by having the two highest vote-getters in the 2023 election win four-year terms and the next two candidates earn two-year terms. Those two-year terms would then be decided in the 2025 election as four-year terms. So, two commissioners are elected every two years. The mayor’s race would likely become a four-year term in the 2025 election.

2 DAYS AGO