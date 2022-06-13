ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

NJ Supreme Court: Woman can't sue owners of dog she saved from canal over injuries

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A woman who says she suffered serious injuries while trying to save her neighbors' dog from a canal can't sue the pooch's owners.

New Jersey's Supreme Court on Monday rejected Ann Samolyk's claims that laws that allow legal action for injuries suffered in a rescue of a person who put themselves in peril can apply to property as well.

In her lawsuit, Samolyk alleged she suffered neurological damage after jumping into the canal in Lacey Township at the New Jersey shore in 2017 to save the dog after she heard someone call for help. The dog was unharmed.

