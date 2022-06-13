ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Superintendent joins 60 others in push for more educational funding

By Scott Bremner
 2 days ago

Erie Schools Superintendent Brian Polito will be joining with 60 other school district leaders across Pennsylvania to push lawmakers for more funding for education in commonwealth schools.

The initiative is called “Level Up,” and it is a way to compensate districts for what school leaders have called shortfalls in the state’s funding formula over the years.

Drivers travel across state lines for cheaper gas

Polito said that it is time for the state to do the right thing, which in turn would use state dollars to help the district hold the line on school taxes in the future.

“This year we are asking for a bigger tax increase to try to keep some of the stimulus fund supports that we have in place right now. If this Level Up funding continues, we would not need to ask the taxpayers for that type of tax increase in the future,” said Brian Polito, Erie Schools Superintendent.

The Level Up organization said that Pennsylvania ranks 45th in terms of state funding for schools, causing an over-reliance on local property taxes.

Wolf Administration welcomes 30 students with disabilities for summer internship program

In support of the Employment First Initiative, the Wolf Administration has announced that they are welcoming 30 Pennsylvania college students with disabilities who will participate in summer internships with state agencies. “The OVR Internship program gives students with disabilities access to the same opportunities as their peers to gain experience in their field of study, […]
ERIE, PA
Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sail training program at U.S. Brig Niagara to begin

Up to 30 lucky Erie County high school students will get the chance to take part in a free training program on board the U.S. Brig NIagara. Erie Insurance is sponsoring the Flagship Niagara League’s live aboard sail training program. The regular cost of the program is nearly $2,000. However, successful scholarship applicants will be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie residents voice opinions on public safety funding

Members of Erie City Council got an earful from taxpayers. Dozens of people showed up to the council meeting on June 15 to voice their support or opposition to additional public safety funding. The city is considering allocating $14.1 million of its $76 million of ARP funding. Some said the police department is overfunded, while […]
ERIE, PA
PA House approves bill to improve junior firefighter training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Junior firefighters are one step closer to having access to improved training after the House unanimously approved a bill by Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) to prepare junior firefighters for becoming full firefighters. “Volunteer fire companies across the nation, and right here in Pennsylvania, are facing staff shortages that is projected to only […]
HARRISBURG, PA
