ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney blood drive June 24

tncontentexchange.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — Due to the critical need for blood supply, a community blood drive will...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Buck sends note about security to LSR7 families

Following Wednesday's cancelation of summer programming due to a social media threat of violence in neighboring Blue Springs, Lee's Summit R-7 School District Superintendent David Buck sent a letter Thursday to district families. Buck's letter covered the district's security policies and procedures as well as some recent updates to buildings....
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Davies, Garold 1953-2022 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Garold Davies, 68, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the St. Luke's North Hospital. Garold was born on Oct. 11, 1953, in Blair, Kansas, to Raymond and Margaret (Winkel) Davies. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy,...
PLATTE CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Cameron man seriously injured in semi crash

A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy