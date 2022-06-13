Kearney blood drive June 24

Following Wednesday's cancelation of summer programming due to a social media threat of violence in neighboring Blue Springs, Lee's Summit R-7 School District Superintendent David Buck sent a letter Thursday to district families. Buck's letter covered the district's security policies and procedures as well as some recent updates to buildings....
PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Garold Davies, 68, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the St. Luke's North Hospital. Garold was born on Oct. 11, 1953, in Blair, Kansas, to Raymond and Margaret (Winkel) Davies. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy,...
A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
