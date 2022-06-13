Kearney blood drive June 24

A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

CAMERON, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO