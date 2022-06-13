Photos: Best of 'BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been shot to death in separate incidents at gas stations in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is condemning the shootings and praising police for making arrests within 24 hours of each killing. One shooting happened Saturday during the attempted sale of a gun from one person to another. The other happened Sunday during an argument between a man and a woman. The one Sunday killed a 5-year-old girl who was in her mother's vehicle when a man shot into it. A 21-year-old woman was killed in the Saturday shooting.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO