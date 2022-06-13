ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Photos: Best of 'BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2'

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcRzF_0g9YRtw100

Check out these photos from BKFC Fight Night 2 at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Miss., which featured a main event bout between Alan Belcher and Frank Tate. (Photos courtesy of BKFC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1am1Bk_0g9YRtw100

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native Miraculous Powers invited to tryout for the XFL

Vicksburg native Miraculous Powers has been given the opportunity to tryout for the XFL. Powers made the announcement on Monday when he posted the invite on his Facebook page. Powers starred as wide receiver at Warren Central during the 2015 season, helping the Vikings to playoff appearance. The XFL is...
VICKSBURG, MS
Garden & Gun

Celebrating Bentonia Blues with Legendary Bluesman Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes

Seventy-four-year-old Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, the last of the Bentonia, Mississippi, bluesmen and proprietor of the Blue Front Café, pauses while hammers thwack and a whining circular saw bites into two-by-six pine planks. Seated at a picnic table under the wooden awning of the oldest known continuously operating...
BENTONIA, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

The 211th Mississippi Blues Trail Marker honors Dorothy Moore

The F.D. Music Hall on the Jackson State University campus is the site of the 211th Mississippi Blues Trail Marker and honors Jackson native Dorothy Moore. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Mississippi Blues Commission unveiled another Mississippi Blues Trail Marker with all the pomp and circumstance due a queen – that is Queen Dorothy Moore.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Leaders of New Black Panther Party speak out against crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders of the New Black Panther Party in Mississippi spoke out Tuesday against Jackson's crime crisis. "Black people shouldn't be killing Black people, under no circumstances. You have to love your people," said Steven Harris, a member of the organization. Harris and Sherrell Potts, a commander...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
WAPT

Man accused of beating his mother to death with hammer, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man is accused of beating his mother to death with a hammer. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said it happened Wednesday evening at a home on Lakewood Drive. Police said Dekarius Funches, 21, is accused of killing...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Canton Street in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police are investigating a shooting that happened on Canton Street. Police Chief Michael Ivy said the shooting happened after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13. According to Ivy, the suspects knocked on the door and were going after someone they knew was inside the home. When the homeowner opened the […]
TERRY, MS
wtva.com

Separate shootings kill 2 people at Jackson gas stations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been shot to death in separate incidents at gas stations in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is condemning the shootings and praising police for making arrests within 24 hours of each killing. One shooting happened Saturday during the attempted sale of a gun from one person to another. The other happened Sunday during an argument between a man and a woman. The one Sunday killed a 5-year-old girl who was in her mother's vehicle when a man shot into it. A 21-year-old woman was killed in the Saturday shooting.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Belcher
Person
Chris Lytle
vicksburgnews.com

Fuzzy Johnson Baseball Leage officially kicks off

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. threw the first pitch on Tuesday to kickoff the James Fuzzy Johnson Baseball League. Flaggs expressed his delight to be part of the opening ceremony on social media. “Our youth are our future, and we must take care of them,” stated Flaggs. So...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Night#Combat#Bkfc Fight Night 2
WJTV 12

Pickle fanatics gather for Mississippi Pickle Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People poured into the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for this year’s Pickle Fest. Families and pickle-lovers came for a refreshing bite of fun. The festival hosted a number of vendors from across the state, who sold variations of pickled foods like sweet treats to fermented favorites. Festivalgoers were excited to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
Madison County Journal

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Rental truck crashes into cellphone store

JACKSON, Miss. — A driver of a rental truck crashed into a cellphone store Thursday morning. One of the front windows was shattered at the Metro by T-Mobile store on North State Street in Jackson. At first, employees thought there was a break-in at the store. They later learned...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Family, friends honor killed 12-year-old with vigil

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gather to pay tribute to the life of Adrian Hawkins-McDougles. He’s the 12-year-old who was gunned down less than two weeks ago in a drive-by shooting. “I love you, be safe” is what Adrian said to his loved ones at every interaction. His family and friends, still grieving […]
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy