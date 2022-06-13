ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

'Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety officer for over 40 years'

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - A memorial service for Tom Turner - the late Eugene Police officer, Lane County Sheriff and Florence Police Chief - is set for 1 p.m. at First Baptist...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

SUV sought in connection with Oregon poaching investigation

HERMISTON, Ore. - Oregon State Police made a public appeal for help locating an SUV sought in connection with a poaching incident. The vehicle was last seen near Hermiston, Oregon, in October 2021. "The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license...
HERMISTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Shooting at a Bay Area Motel, June 15

Coos Co. DA release – Officers investigating the murder of Amber Townsend late Tuesday afternoon, June 14, identified a potential suspect in that shooting. The suspect was identified as 37 year old Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel. Investigators discovered Mr. Mikel was staying at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. At approximately 7:34 PM, investigators contacted Mr. Mikel at the Global Inn. An altercation then ensued. An officer from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Coos Bay Police Department fired their handguns. Mr. Mikel was struck by at least one round. The “shots fired” call to dispatch came in at 7:36 PM. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched and Mr. Mikel was then transported to Bay Area Hospital. Mr. Mikel was declared deceased at the hospital. The Coos County Major Crime Team was activated. Per our officer involved shooting protocol in Coos County, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay Police will not be part of the investigation into this incident. Officers from North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department, Myrtle Point Police Department, Bandon Police Department, the Confederated Tribal Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, the Oregon State Police, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office responded. “I have asked the Oregon State Police to be the lead agency on the case and detectives from Springfield and Roseburg have responded. I will do a press briefing at 1:30 PM June 15, 2022 at my office. We will not be making any other comments to the press prior to that time.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Remembering Tom Turner: 'No one else I'd rather have beside me'

EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday was the memorial service for Tom Turner, a man who served in multiple police agencies across Lane County over the last 40 years, most recently as the Chief of Police in Florence. Turner served in a multitude of assignments throughout his career, including police patrol,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Hazardous materials exercise to happen in Harrisburg Thursday morning

HARRISBURG, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is alerting citizens of Harrisburg and surrounding communities of a hazardous materials exercise in downtown Harrisburg on Thursday morning, June 16, 2022. There will be emergency vehicles and first responders in the area participating in the exercise and we wanted the...
HARRISBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Florence, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Florence, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

DA: Suspect in shotgun slaying shot, killed after threatening officers with knife

COOS BAY, Ore. - Law enforcement Tuesday night shot and killed the suspect in the shotgun shooting death of a woman on Cape Arago Highway. Officers investigating the murder of Amber Townsend on June 11 identified 37-year-old Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel as a possible suspect. Investigators discovered Mikel was staying at the Global Inn in Coos Bay.
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene crash sends 5 people to hospital

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene, deputies determined that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2000 Dodge Van, causing the...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Turner
nbc16.com

Police: Tangent woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — One person is dead after a crash Monday in Albany, authorities reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at SW Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road. According to the Albany Police Department, a witness reporting the accident said there...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Public invited to Gary Leif Navigation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg and United Community Action Network (UCAN) invite the public to a ribbon-cutting and plaque-dedication ceremony at the Gary Leif Navigation Center on Thursday, June 23. The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the center, 948 SE Mill St. in Roseburg.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Baptist Church#Siuslaw Outreach Services#The Jazz Station
nbc16.com

Coos Bay man battles through homelessness & addiction, graduates college

COOS BAY, Ore. — Growing up on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri, academics were never quite the right fit for Chris Bricker. "I quit high school and got my GED and went to work, but the job I was doing was carpentry, and you know how carpenters are: they drink all the time, so I started drinking with them. And it was a downhill spiral from there on."
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Water line break in Reedsport causes intermittent outages

REEDSPORT, Ore. - The City of Reedsport is advising residents that the Water Department is responding to a water line break in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue, between south 20th Street and south 21st Street (adjacent to Lions Park). "Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until...
REEDSPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc16.com

Oregon Coast earthquakes rumble west of Newport Wednesday

NEWPORT, Ore. — Did you feel this morning's multiple earthquakes off the Oregon Coast? The chance is no. A series of quakes rumbled nearly 300 miles west of Newport, Ore. early Wednesday morning. The first was felt just before 3:00 am (Pacific Time). According to the USGS, the magnitudes...
NEWPORT, OR
nbc16.com

Wet weekend weather causes flooding in Alton Baker Park

EUGENE, Ore. - After a weekend of heavy rainfall, the Willamette River is flooding into Alton Baker Park. The water has crested the bank and some park benches and the area around the duck pond are underwater. Bike paths are also flooding and unusable. The EWEB property on the opposite...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Country Fair announces performers, protocols for return July 8

EUGENE, Ore. - After a two year hiatus, the Oregon Country Fair returns in less than a month. Three days of live entertainment kicks off July 8th with a variety of musicians, vaudevillians, circus acts, spoken word and other acts on 18 stages. For a full list of performers, visit the Oregon Country Fair website.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy