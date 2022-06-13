'Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety officer for over 40 years'

Coos Co. DA release – Officers investigating the murder of Amber Townsend late Tuesday afternoon, June 14, identified a potential suspect in that shooting. The suspect was identified as 37 year old Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel. Investigators discovered Mr. Mikel was staying at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. At approximately 7:34 PM, investigators contacted Mr. Mikel at the Global Inn. An altercation then ensued. An officer from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Coos Bay Police Department fired their handguns. Mr. Mikel was struck by at least one round. The “shots fired” call to dispatch came in at 7:36 PM. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched and Mr. Mikel was then transported to Bay Area Hospital. Mr. Mikel was declared deceased at the hospital. The Coos County Major Crime Team was activated. Per our officer involved shooting protocol in Coos County, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay Police will not be part of the investigation into this incident. Officers from North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department, Myrtle Point Police Department, Bandon Police Department, the Confederated Tribal Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, the Oregon State Police, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office responded. “I have asked the Oregon State Police to be the lead agency on the case and detectives from Springfield and Roseburg have responded. I will do a press briefing at 1:30 PM June 15, 2022 at my office. We will not be making any other comments to the press prior to that time.”

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO