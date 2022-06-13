ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson: ‘I’ve Earned’ Lifetime PGA Tour Membership

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Phil Mickelson said Monday that he has “earned” his lifetime membership to the PGA Tour and remains “hopeful” to once again play events on the circuit from which he is now suspended.

Mickelson made the comments at Brookline, Mass., site of this week’s U.S. Open, the only major Mickelson has not won in his career. The USGA, organizer of the event, ruled last week that Mickelson and the other players who defected to the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series would still be allowed to play.

It’s a choice Mickelson said he should be afforded on the PGA Tour as well. He has won six majors and 45 PGA Tour events.

“I’ve worked hard to earn a lifetime membership,” Mickelson said during a 25-minute news conference. “I’ve worked hard to give back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf throughout my 30-plus years of professional golf. And I’ve earned that lifetime membership, so I believe that it should be my choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Rref_0g9YPhex00
Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

“I’m very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, experiences, friendships and relationships the PGA Tour has provided and those are going to last a lifetime,” said Mickelson, who turns 52 on Friday. “But I’m hopeful that I’ll have a chance to create more.”

Mickelson is coming off a tie for 33rd in this past weekend’s inaugural LIV tournament in London. It was the first tournament Mickelson played in since the Saudi International in February. His last event on the PGA Tour was the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Money Talks

Mickelson was asked why he decided to join the LIV tour.

“I think that there’s an obvious incredible financial commitment,” said Mickelson, who the Golf Channel reported last week was paid $200 million to join.

He also said he respects the strong opinions of Rory McIlroy and other golfers who have been vocal in their support of the PGA Tour.

“I certainly respect (McIlroy). I respect his ideas. I respect all the players that choose to stay on the PGA Tour,” Mickelson said. “I certainly think extremely highly of many of the players on the PGA Tour and their right to their own decisions.”

Comments / 15

The Darkest Hour
2d ago

like there is anyone here who wouldn't take 250 Million. easy to condemn him when none if us will face that choice.

Reply
5
B Guy
2d ago

what phil said is irresponsible. you can't earn a right to something after you bailed on them. he took the 💰 and for his own reasons. but the PGA is just like the NFL, NBA, etc. you can't quit the league for more money now and then stand there and say, mind you of no moral clarity or respect of rules you agreed to, and say they owe you and have to let you back in the game. Phil is just getting a little taste of karma. he's learning that there are consequences to actions and feeling it as he chose extreme personal wealth over trying to maintain his brand. I don't blame him for taking the money but I could care less about him or others trying to play victims in all this. you put your interests above that of the league in which you were part as did many others. your choices. the expected backlash is supposed to be surprising to anyone?it's golf. like to play it but have better things to do than watch it on TV. plus I'm not the target demographic as I'm not 55+. 🤣

Reply
2
Related
Field Level Media

Dustin Johnson in First LIV Golf Event; Phil Mickelson Absent

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson intends to play in the debut tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series next month in London, according to the field that LIV released Tuesday night. Johnson, 37, was the biggest previously unreported name in the field, which does not include Phil Mickelson. The circuit,...
GOLF
Field Level Media

PGA Tour Suspends 17 LIV Golf Participants

The PGA Tour on Thursday suspended Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and 15 others participating in the inaugural LIV Golf event, a move the rival series called “vindictive” and “troubling.”. A two-page memo issued by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the suspended players are no longer eligible...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Why He Left PGA Tour: Fans React

Bryson DeChambeau was one of the PGA's brightest young stars. But after making the jump to LIV, he's one of the 17 members of the Tour suspended for taking part in the Saudi-backed league's first tournament. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old explained why he made the decision he did. Citing that...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schupak: Brandel Chamblee isn't pulling punches when it comes to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson or sportswashing

Shortly after Brandel Chamblee noted on Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open” show that Phil Mickelson had taken “a flamethrower to the very PGA Tour that provided a great stage for you to amass unimaginable wealth,” it became abundantly clear Chamblee had his very own flamethrower in the form of his carefully crafted words. He aimed it at Mickelson and other supporters of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Usga#The Saudi International
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy daggers the Shark, Pat Perez’s wife offers an “iconic” quote, and the worst LIV Golf contract (and excuse) yet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we long ago backed a rival league to the PGA Tour. Competing on the HGGA Tour for the past two decades meant giving up my dream of playing with the world’s best players, but it was too exciting of an opportunity to pass up. We are ruled by an iron-fisted—and sometimes inflated-handicapped—commissioner, but with just one 72-hole tournament all year, we get to spend more time with our families. And we don’t have to worry about where the (paltry) prize money comes from because, well, it’s from our own pockets. In any event, our big annual event begins in two weeks, but there's a LOT to get to first. Let's do it.
GOLF
CBS Sports

One of golf's most prideful champions, Phil Mickelson appears despondent over LIV Golf decision

Since golf restarted amid the COVID-19 pandemic exactly two years ago, there have been plenty of unbelievable moments. But the most stunning of all -- the one that would have seemed almost unfathomable at any point over the last 30 years -- took place during a quiet Monday afternoon, coincidentally just miles from ground zero of perhaps the biggest rebellion in post-reformation world history.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
The Independent

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson warned they could face US Open ban after LIV Golf move

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other rebel players to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been warned that it could be made “harder” to enter the US Open due to their participation in the breakaway series, with an outright ban not ruled out by the head of the United States Golf Association. The PGA Tour have suspended former major champions Mickelson, Johnson and the 15 other players to defy release regulations and compete at the inaugural event at the Centurion Club last week, while stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also set to be banned from...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Won’t Play U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson Says ‘I’ll Be There’

Tiger Woods, citing his body’s need “to get stronger,” announced Tuesday that he will not play in next week’s U.S. Open at Brookline, Mass. “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP Pro Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”
GOLF
The Guardian

Serena Williams granted wildcard into Wimbledon singles draw

Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to the game from a one‑year layoff after she was granted a wildcard into the Wimbledon singles draw. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she announced her return by including a picture of her trainers and ankle braces on grass with her tennis bag in the background. Williams captioned the photo: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Moe Norman better hitter than Tiger Woods

The best ball hitter ever lived should not be forgotten! In the week of the return to the calendar after two years of the Canadian Open, that incredible character who used to go by the name of Moe Norman comes back to memory. As a matter of fact, everything about...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DP World Tour opts not to punish LIV players (for now); could it partner with LIV or strengthen 'strategic allegiance' with PGA Tour?

Could the DP World Tour play a pivotal role in the future direction of men’s professional golf?. As first reported by Golf Digest, the circuit, which has long played second fiddle to the PGA Tour, is reportedly debating whether to take the next step to strengthen its “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour or jump into bed with LIV Golf.
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy