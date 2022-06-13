ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Court Denies Photographer Pay, Says Experience Was Compensation

By Matt Growcoot
petapixel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA morgue photographer who undertook a six-month medical examiner forensic imaging training program has been denied any payment for her work by a federal court after it decided that the experience gained was pay enough. Brandi McKay first sued Miami-Dade County in a Florida federal court in February 2020....

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Apartment complex reportedly won't accept rental applications from attorneys

COCONUT CREEK – Renting in South Florida has been difficult in recent months because of pricing, and now there is news that certain complexes are making it harder for specific professions."It said they do not accept rental application from practicing attorneys, non-practicing attorneys, law students," said a Coconut Creek resident, who asked us not to disclose her identity, as she described the application process to rent at Forest Pointe Apartments. "I had to read it twice. I was thinking maybe they get a discount or something. And then I said, 'What are they afraid off?'" added the woman, who was...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
niceville.com

Tax preparer pleads guilty to criminal contempt

FLORIDA — A Fort Lauderdale man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal contempt for continuing to prepare and file tax returns with the IRS in violation of a federal court order barring him from doing so, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced. According to court documents, Guy...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Federal appeals court will decide constitutionality of Florida elections law in September

A federal appeals court will hear arguments in September in a battle about the constitutionality of a 2021 Florida elections law. Arguments are scheduled during the week of Sept. 12 in Miami, according to a notice issued Friday by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Attorneys for the state, county elections supervisors and national Republican organizations went to the appeals court in April after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that the law was unconstitutionally intended to discriminate against Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Tenants organize for more rental protections

Barely a month after renters and organizers pushed the Tenant’s Bill of Rights through the Miami-Dade County Commission, tenants gathered again to strategize for additional protections in the middle of Miami-Dade County’s worst housing crisis. The Tenant’s Bill of Rights – passed May 3, 2022, and added to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jackson Health System in precarious financial situation

MIAMI – The Jackson Health System has roughly 1,300 job vacancies. President and CEO Carlos Migoya told CBS4's Joe Gorchow they spend around $150 million annually to fill those spots through temp agencies and overtime. One way to ease that financial stress is to recruit people to work in healthcare."Making sure that a lot of new people, who are really interested in healthcare, join healthcare. That does take time," he said.Migoya said Jackson Health works with local schools to address labor shortages.But beginning July 1, the Jackson Health System will operate in a new reality.  Lawmakers eliminated additional "critical care" funding for...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Volunteers#The Photographer#Forensic Photography#Internship#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Eleventh Circuit#U S Circuit#County
mdcthereporter.com

He Left Cuba A Year Ago, Now He Codes For An International Marketing Agency

When he arrived in Miami from Cuba in April of 2021, Adrián Valdés Díaz was determined to make his mark in the field of coding but he didn’t know how to get started. That all changed when he stumbled upon an old Miami Herald article that featured the inspiring story of Jose Muguira Iturralde, who like Valdés had made the trek from Cuba to Miami seeking a better life.
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shakeup in Broward schools draws accusations of racism as superintendent defends changes

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright fended off her first major controversy Tuesday, as she was accused of unfairly demoting and sidelining Black administrators. The School Board approved her plan 8-0 after hearing from deeply divided speakers. More than 100 people packed the meeting. A flyer shared on social media, “Calling all minorities in Broward County. We need your voice. ... We will ...
southfloridareporter.com

Transportation Moguls Fueling Miami-Dade Political Campaigns In Line For $9 Million No-Bid Contract Extension

A private transportation company with politically astute owners and a troublesome track record could score a $9 million no-bid extension on an expired Miami-Dade contract to operate more than two dozen bus routes. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is seeking approval from county commissioners to waive competitive bidding and re-up...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thewestsidegazette.com

Cartwright is not right and the nine are blind to it with help

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright opened up Tuesday’s Board with the “I am not a racist” speech. It is the second time I have heard that pitiful monologue. From the words of grandmama, “A hit dog will holler.” No one called her a racist, but a guilty conscious will reveal itself.
Miami New Times

What We Know About the Proud Boys in the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee

Some say the best way to make a big change is to start small. This appears to be the latest strategy of a local branch of far-right Proud Boys organization, which, over the past two years, has somewhat quietly infiltrated the ranks of the Republican Party's local governing body, the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor’s RTZ Message Pinecrest

Hello Pinecrest. This is an update on the Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) ordinance drafted by Miami-Dade County, earlier this year. I am proud to report that the county listened to our collective concerns and re-drafted the original Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) ordinance to allow cities to maintain control of their zoning in rapid transit areas along US 1.
PINECREST, FL
floridapolitics.com

Shevrin Jones raises $20K, spends $40K in May toward second SD 34 term

Most of Jones' spending in May covered campaigning and consulting costs. Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones raised $20,000 and spent twice that sum in May to defend his seat representing Senate District 34. Despite that healthy bit of spending, he still had more than $31,000 — almost double the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
AdWeek

These Bank Robbers Aren't After Your Cash—They Want Your Passwords

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. As cybersecurity has evolved, so have phishers, fraudsters and catfishers, leading to...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Openly Gay Pastor Denied Senior Position in Church

A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamisprings.com

Public Notice: Citywide Towing Services

As parking problems continue to grow within the City of Miami Springs and issues of illegal parking have been documented, the City of Miami Springs is now soliciting for proposals for Citywide Towing Services. The deadline to submit proposals is July 19, 2022. See details below. Parking Problem at Springs...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy