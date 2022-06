WEST HAVEN — Members of the Municipal Accountability Review Board approved the city’s 2023 fiscal year budget Wednesday at its final scheduled meeting before the deadline. Although several MARB members expressed their belief that a renegotiated police contract — a critical component of the city’s budget — would not achieve its goals, a majority reasoned that the state oversight board only needs to ensure the city can pay for its decisions rather than the board making the decisions for local officials.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO