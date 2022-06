CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A blue car caught fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a blue Toyota Prius on fire. The vehicle was located about one mile from Oak Hills Road exit in the right shoulder. The car fire happened on Wednesday about 3:27pm June 15, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane and the #4 lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO