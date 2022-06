A crash caused long delays and a lane closure on the M25 in Buckinghamshire today (Friday, June 10). The incident led to 14 miles of congestion. The collision involved four cars and a lorry and took place on the M25 Clockwise between Junction 16 with the M40 and Junction 17 with the A412 Denham Way in Maple Cross, Hertfordshire. There was also traffic queuing on the anti-clockwise carriageway due to onlookers.

