'Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety officer for over 40 years'

The Coos Co. District Attorney is turning to the public for assistance in their investigation into the homicidal death of a 34-year old Coos Bay woman Saturday morning, June 11th. According to a news release from the DA, “We are still in need of the public’s assistance. In particular, we are still requesting that anyone who was traveling on Cape Arago Highway between the Sunset Market and the American Market (formerly known as the Lighthouse Market) between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday June 11, 2022 to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. We are especially interested in speaking with person driving in the area at the above times who have video camera footage showing their drive through the area. Even if you do not think you saw anything, we still would like to speak with you.” Amber Townsend was gunned down by a shotgun as she walked along the highway. “At this time, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.”

COOS BAY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO