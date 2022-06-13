ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Storm Outlook – unchanged Chicago area – upgrade east

By Paul Dailey
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 3PM CDT the Severe Weather Outlook has been updated with no change to the Slight/Enhanced threats to the Chicago area. However there is now an increased Moderate Risk (45% chance of a severe storm within 25 miles of a given location) of Severe T-storms generating 75 mph winds or...

wgntv.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heart Warning in place until 8:00 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Excessive Heat Warning stays in place until 8:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunset is 8:29 p.m.Tracking Wednesday night's cold front, the highest threat for severe weather is well to our northwest, especially into Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from eastern Iowa, the northwest corner of Illinois, and into Wisconsin that will likely become a tornado watch soon. Storms will fire along this cold front rest of Wednesday and Wednesday evening.By the time storms reach our area, they will interact with our steamy air mass. Keeping a storm threat in our area from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Even though they are expected to be in somewhat of a weakening phase, we still could have strong or severe thunderstorms. The actual front crosses our area around daybreak allowing a less humid air mass to settle in for the weekend.TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. Low 72.THURSDAY: Sunny and not so steamy. High 91.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 81.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Scattered showers/few t-storms overnight

A cold front preceded and accompanied by scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will slowly move east across northern Illinois overnight, passing through Chicago and points southwest before dawn Thursday morning. The activity is expected to gradually weaken with time, but isolated t-storms could be accompanied by vivid lightning, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and in a few cases small hail.
CHICAGO, IL
natureworldnews.com

Intense Storm Leaves 600,000 Homes with Power Outage

The Windy City was slammed with an intense storm that unleashed strong winds, heavy rains, and the potential for a tornado during the same week when Chicago was also dealing with scorching heat. The National Weather Service decided to undertake damage surveys on Tuesday to determine whether or not a tornado struck.
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

Chicago weather: Monday EF-0 tornado confirmed in Roselle, heat hitting records

A low-grade tornado touched down during the supercell storm that left thousands across Chicagoland without power, the National Weather Service confirmed. The EF-0 tornado dropped in the south side of Schaumburg before taking a two-mile path southeast and lifting in Roselle, meteorologist Kevin Doom said. The tornado’s estimated 80 mph winds caused “mostly just tree damage,” he added.
CHICAGO, IL
olive92.com

Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building

The National Weather Service sent survey crews to the Schaumburg area Tuesday to confirm whether or not a tornado had touched down the night before. As of late afternoon, a survey team was still investigating possible tornado damage in and around Bellwood —a western suburb where wind during Monday evening’s supercell thunderstorm ripped off the roof of an apartment building, displacing 30 families but injuring no one.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

EF-0 tornado confirmed Monday in Western suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around 80 mph and the tornado had a max width of 25 yards.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Block Club Chicago

It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday, And More Storms Are Expected — But Things Will Cool Off Soon

CHICAGO — The city could feel as hot as 105 degrees Wednesday, and a potentially dangerous thunderstorm could hit — but relief is coming. Chicago is expected to be sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But it’ll be humid, and it could feel like 100-105 degrees outside, with the worst of the heat occurring during the afternoon, according to the weather agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

LIVE: Tens of Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms

Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday. Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning – Southern Porter CO, IN

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valparaiso, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Valparaiso, Kouts, Malden, Dunns Bridge and Boone Grove. This includes... Porter County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Incoming heat could bring severe storms to Chicago this Monday

CHICAGO - Today we have a chance for severe storms. It is conditional, and there is also a chance the system misses us and moves northeast of the viewing area. If storms do develop, damaging winds are the greatest threat. For now, the storm prediction center has us in a slight risk.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Roselle on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado -- the weakest on a six-level scale -- touched down in west suburban Roselle as a powerful storm ripped through the Chicago area on Monday.Survey teams investigating the damaged caused by severe thunderstorms in Cook and DuPage counties determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting just shy of Medinah.The tornado caused sporadic damage to trees. CBS 2 also spotted a tractor-trailer truck that was knocked onto its side in Roselle during the storm.The tornado's winds peaked at 80 mph, as it traveled a 25-yard wide path along a 2.2-mile stretch crossing the Elgin-O'Hare Expreessway.Teams also determined strong straight-line winds of 70 mph or greater caused widespread damage in Streamwood and other parts of west central Cook County, with winds of up to 95 mph causing damage to buildings in Bellwood and Westchester.
ROSELLE, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Porter and Lake CO, IN

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.
CHICAGO, IL

