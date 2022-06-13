ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Ninja Warrior’ co-hosts say obstacles go beyond the course for athletes

By Stephanie Thompson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

(NBC) — Qualifying continues Monday in week 2 of “American Ninja Warrior” and the show’s co-hosts talk about how the obstacles on the course aren’t always the toughest ones for the athletes.

The athletes on “American Ninja Warrior” do plenty to impress the men calling the action.

WATCH: Animatronic Spider-Man malfunctions, crashes at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

“Some of these obstacles, when Matt and I walk up, we’re like, what in the world, no one can do this,” said show host Akbar Gbajabiamila.

But frequently, the demonstrations of athletic prowess are secondary.

“So often, the obstacles they overcome on the course are nothing compared to what they’ve overcome off the course in life,” said host Matt Iseman.

That was the case last week for Christopher Harding Jones the 17-year-old who suffers from sensory processing disorder.

“Sometimes you see the athletes surprise themselves when they get out there on the course and they do better than even they thought was possible,” said Iseman.

Jones also lost his father to lung cancer but was inspired by his father’s “living wide” motto.

3 Ohioans compete on ‘American Ninja Warriors’ premiere

“It’s not about the length of your life, it’s about the width of your life,” said Jones in a clip from the show.

Words that helped Jones overcome his fears to be the season’s first course-finisher.

“Akbar would look at me and go, ‘Are you crying?’ During runs, during the, the interviews afterwards, there were so many unbelievable stories we got to tell this year in so many awesome moments,” said Iseman.

With more to come.

“American Ninja Warrior” airs Monday at 8 p.m., followed by an all-new “The Weakest Link” at 10 p.m.

“ANW” contestant list June 13, 2022:

  • Ace Goodson, Philadelphia, PA
  • Ryan Hermstein, Ellicott City, MD
  • Jay Lewis, Cheshire, CT
  • Josiah Pippel, Moorestown, NJ
  • Sophia Lavallee, Lancaster, MA
  • Matt Bradley, Wayne, PA
  • Joe Moravsky, Sherman, CT
  • Sandy Zimmerman, Spokane, WA
  • Lyndsey Littlefield, Fall River, MA
  • Abraham Nova, Albany, NY
  • Mary Leighton, Keene, NH
  • Bryan Mendez, Brentwood, NY
  • Robert Moffitt, Philadelphia, PA
  • Mykayla Skinner, Gilbert, AZ
  • Jonas Harmer, American Fork, UT
  • Jessie Graff, Frederick, MD
  • Josh Giles, San Antonio, TX
  • Zach Palazzo, Ridgefield, CT
  • Jacob Arnstein, Holbrook, MA
  • Quinn Nguyen, Henrietta, NY
  • Wes Meador, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Jenny Remack, Aurora, CO
  • Stewart Mahler, Rochester, NY
  • Najee Richardson, Philadelphia, PA
  • Nicholas Roalef, Sound Beach, NY
  • Mckinley Pierce, Waitsfield, VT
  • Darion Bennett, East Windsor, NJ
  • Steve Donnelly, Halifax, MA
  • Conor Galvin, Baiting Hollow, NY
  • Lucas Reale, Kingston, MA
  • Cara Mack, Maywood, NJ
  • Rachel Degutz, East Brunswick, NJ
  • Abby Clark, Holderness, NH
  • Jeremy Warters, Syracuse, NY
  • Anthony Eardley, Oneonta, NY
  • Luke Dillon, Warwick, RI
  • Aly Merto, Holden, MA
  • Tyler Behrle, North Caldwell, NJ
  • Branden McWilliams, Abbottstown, PA
  • Jennifer Stefano, Edinboro, PA
  • Josh Squire, Boston, MA
  • James Sannella, Lawrenceville, NJ
  • Matt D’Amico, Watertown, MA
  • Daniel Navarro, Harrington Park, NJ
  • Robbie Jimenez, Vacaville, CA
  • James Burns, North Andover, MA
  • Dave Kozak, Buffalo, NY
  • Ryan Sanders, Erie, PA
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Employee accused of stealing over $5K from Johns Island Dollar General

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee of a Dollar General store faces larceny charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a Johns Island Dollar General in reference to reoccurring thefts from the store. The store’s district manager told deputies that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Ninja Warrior#American Fork#Warriors#Nbc#Ohioans
WCBD Count on 2

McLeod gets endorsement from opponent’s ex-wife

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod has earned an endorsement from her opponent’s ex-wife just a day before voters cast their ballots in the South Carolina Primary. Amanda Cunningham, who was once married to former Congressman Joe Cunningham, announced her support for Mia McLeod in an email to the media on Monday. Cunningham […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace defeats Arrington in SC01 GOP Primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After a contentious campaign, Rep. Nancy Mace has defeated Katie Arrington in the GOP primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Arrington conceded the race to the freshman congresswoman who will now face Democrat Annie Andrews in November. In February, Mace received an endorsement from former SC Governor Nikki Haley through her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCBD Count on 2

Man shot during alleged domestic dispute in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Officers are investigating a shooting in Colleton County that left one injured. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a domestic dispute on Grant Street around 1:45 on Wednesday. Waterboro Police and Sheriff’s department arrived and quickly seized the armed suspect. An adult male was located with multiple gunshot […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Duke Buckner defeats opponent in SC06 primary race

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican Duke Buckner has earned his party’s support in the race for U.S. House District 6. The attorney and former educator defeated challenger A. Sonia Morris during Tuesday’s statewide primary. He will face incumbent Congressman James Clyburn during the November 8, 2022, General Election. A native of Walterboro, South Carolina, […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham wins SC Democratic Gubernatorial primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D) will face incumbent Henry McMaster (R) in November’s race for South Carolina’s next governor. Cunningham beat opponents State Senator Mia McLeod, Carlton Boyd, Calvin McMillan, and William Williams. Cunningham previously served one term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District before losing […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

3 Democratic women run to take on US Sen. Scott in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three women are competing for the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Scott has no Republican opposition. He has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term, which he has said would be his last in Washington. Scott’s Democratic opponents are state Rep. Krystle […]
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Good Samaritan stabbed after stopping to help person in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted murder that happened Monday afternoon along Johnson Road in Dorchester County. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stopped to help after noticing a man who was lying in the roadway. After stopping, deputies say the man got up, approached her, and then […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested for stealing car from Dodge dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges are he is accused of stealing a vehicle from a West Ashley car dealership on Tuesday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Rick Hendricks Dodge dealership on Savannah Hwy around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle theft. According to CPD, a dealership […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP: Passenger dies after June 8 crash near Hemingway

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened early this month in Williamsburg County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Tuesday the crash originally happened on June 8 just before 10:30 a.m. A 2009 Honda was traveling north on Bartels Road near Old Georgetown Road when it […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Clyburn wins Democratic nomination in SC-06 primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn earned his party’s nomination to continue representing South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District during Tuesday’s statewide primary. Rep. Clyburn has been representing SC-06 since 1993. He was selected to serve as House Majority Whip from 2007 until 2011, and again when the 116th Congress convened in January […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy