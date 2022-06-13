ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Health Fair and Blood Drive will be held June 18

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center is located at 1 Legion Street, Texarkana,...

13-year-old Aiden Howard to Host 2022 Juneteenth Parade in Texarkana

We had the opportunity to sit down with Aiden Howard about all of his plans for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Texarkana. This Saturday, June 18 beginning at 2:00 pm, events and activities are planned for EVERYBODY!. Aiden is a super bright young man, extremely polite, and motivated to...
TEXARKANA, AR
Main Street Texarkana RECEIVES 2022 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITATION

Main Street Texarkana has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
TEXARKANA, TX
Two Arkansas Families Gather This Weekend In Faith and Fun

It's called the Ellis & Allen Families’ First Cousin Holiday Reunion, and it's happening this weekend here in Texarkana. This three-day event celebrates the history and legacy of the African American community through two pioneer families: the Ellis Family of New Boston, Texas, and the Allen family of Lewisville, Arkansas. Descendants can trace their families back to the early 18th Century with a family heritage that includes the development of both Bowie County, Texas and Lafayette County, Arkansas.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Fourth fatality identified in I-30 crash

James Robert Carter died of injuries sustained in the crash yesterday afternoon. Police have said that there are several other injured persons who are still being treated. U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, urged Senate passage of comprehensive legislation to deliver earned benefits for all generations of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service in our nation’s uniform.
TEXARKANA, AR
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, June 10, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Wayne Taylor, 68, of Magnolia and Laurie Sue Chandler, 68, of Magnolia, June 10. Parker Brittan House, 40,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Fina Keys Named First TASD Classified Employee of the Year

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas School District has named Fina Keys their inaugural Classified Employee of the Year. Classified employees are non-certified, but nevertheless provide a vital staff members who play key roles in creating an environment that promotes student achievement, safety, and health. The responsibilities for classified employees...
TEXARKANA, AR
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Rachel Williams
Child identified in pool drowning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Gateway Farmers Market Annual Grand Opening

Celebrating 25 years, the Gateway Farmers Market will host their annual grand opening this Saturday, June 19th from 7AM-12PM. Come by and enjoy live music from The Hendrix Trio. You can also enter to win free gift baskets and four special Father’s Day baskets (2 Meat and Boggy Creek). Mayor Allen Brown will be presenting a Proclamation at the Annual Grand Opening!
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana council buys land for airport, approves new bridge name

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana, Texas City Council at a meeting Monday approved the request of the Texarkana Airport Authority to purchase eight acres of land as well as voted unanimously in favor of the name for the Wagner Creek bridge at Gibson Lane. Ward 5 Councilmember Bill Harp...
SPD: Stolen car crashed at 100 mph, 1 dead, 2 in hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the teen who died in the high-speed crash that left two others hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree on Clyde Fant Parkway. Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning. An officer saw the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
TTPD: 2 teens arrested, accused of breaking into cars

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
Probation ordered for father who let son decompose in kitchen

TEXARKANA, Texas–A father who left his son’s corpse to decompose in his kitchen for years was sentenced Tuesday to a five-year term of probation in Bowie County. David McMichael, 67, was arrested March 29 on a charge of abuse of a corpse by New Boston, Texas, police after skeletonized remains were found in the kitchen of his home in the 1200 block of Merrilll Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the house by a family member who reported not seeing David McMichael or his adult son, Jason McMichael, for some time.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Texarkana police seek help locating missing woman

Leslie Jones, 45, has been missing since February 24, 2022. Jones, who had made a habit of periodically checking in with family members, failed to do so for some time and was then reported missing. Jones is 5'3", approximately 105 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.
TEXARKANA, AR
Shreveport teen serving life escapes custody again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday. Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for...
Cancer Center opens at Wadley Regional Medical Center

Wadley Regional Medical Center recently opened the Cancer Center under. the medical direction of medical oncologist Dr. Hesham Hazin. Understanding the. comprehensive needs of patients going through cancer, Dr. Hazin and his staff will work closely. with referring physicians to give the best care possible to every patient. “Cancer can...
Update on Vehicles found in Little River

Hempstead County Investigators and Detectives from the Hope Police Department continues to process the vehicles discovered in the Little River on Tuesday. No evidence as of yet has been obtained as to the ownership of the first vehicle. The first vehicle was so deteriorated that when being pulled from the water it broke into two pieces, that vehicle was searched at the river and investigators discovered no evidence of Human remains in that vehicle.
HOPE, AR

