Madison, WI

MPD: Victim, person of interest in far east side homicide had ‘domestic relationship’

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say the 23-year-old victim of a weekend homicide and the person of interest taken into custody in connection with his death had a child together.

Law enforcement officials first responded to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive around 5:30 a.m. for an initial report of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found a man with a chest wound and another person performing life-saving measures on the 23-year-old. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the person of interest wasn’t at the scene when crews arrived. Officers made contact with her later in the day and took her into custody on a probation hold.

Authorities said the child was home at the time of the incident but did not suffer any physical injuries. Child Protective Services has been made aware of the incident, according to a Madison Police Department incident report .

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Tuesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim once the results are completed.

A decision regarding charges for the person of interest will also come after the victim’s autopsy is done.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

