Digital license plates can add a new level of convenience, safety, and security to fleet management. State law authorizes the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) to offer digital license plates to government and commercial fleet vehicles. These plates, manufactured by Reviver, became available on June 1, 2022. Multiple plate models are available at different prices through Reviver. The vehicle must already be registered in Texas to qualify for a digital license plate. An additional annual $95 administrative fee is applied to digital license plate orders.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO