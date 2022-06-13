ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi’s mugshot released from DUI arrest

By Tori Gaines
 2 days ago

( KRON ) — A mugshot for Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the night of his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last month. Pelosi was arrested on May 28 by the California Highway Patrol for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% Blood Alcohol Content or higher, according to a press release from the County of Napa.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the early hours of May 29. He was booked into the Napa County Jail and was released about four hours later, according to inmate records.

Proud Boys disturb ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ at library, yell slurs: police

Mr. Pelosi had been in a traffic collision before he was arrested . His Porsche was hit by a Jeep while traveling on State Route 29.

In Napa County, the decision to release or withhold mugshots is made by the Napa County Department of Corrections, not the District Attorney’s Office, according to county officials. Napa County followed the Department of Corrections’ policy in the days following Paul Pelosi’s arrest regarding the release of mugshots.

“Mr. Pelosi received the same treatment under that policy that all individuals released from County Jail receive,” county officials wrote.

At the time of the arrest, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had traveled to the East Coast to give a commencement speech at Brown University. Nancy Pelosi’s office released a comment to KRON4 about the arrest stating, “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

Mr. Pelosi is due back in court on August 3 at 8:30 a.m.

William Mitchell
2d ago

He looks sharper than Joe Biden even under the influence after an accident and being arrested. I hope justice is served, rather than a payoff.

Laura Flynn Cussins
1d ago

throw the book at him he shouldn't get off on anything! thank you for sharing his mug shot cause his wife is trying to back peddle and saying it wasn't him!! well guess they won't sweep this under the rug!!

#Dui#Mugshots#Alcohol#Porsche#Jeep#House#Brown University
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

