A GoFundMe page has been started to cover the funeral costs of two brothers who drowned in the Bayonne Lincoln Community School pool. “On June 8, 2022 we all lost two brothers who are very dear to us and hold a special place in our hearts and forever will. They left this world and left their two loving parents and their 11 year old sister. Many of us loved these two boys and they both loved us,” Eliass Nid-Youssef wrote in the page description.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO