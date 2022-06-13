ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

‘Fancy Like’ singer Walker Hayes headlining Appalachian Fair

By Mackenzie Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPuQ3_0g9YKAKn00

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Fair officials on Monday announced the lineup for the 2022 event scheduled for Aug. 22-27 in Gray.

Joan Jett, Brian McKnight, Clint Black to perform at Tennessee Valley Fair

Entertainers set to take the main stage include the following:

Headliner Walker Hayes, set to perform on Monday, Aug. 22, is perhaps best known for his song “Fancy Like,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay in late 2021 and early 2022.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson to perform in Knoxville

The event marks the Appalachian Fair’s 96th year bringing music, food and family fun to the Appalachian Fairground located at 100 Lakeview St. in Gray, Tennessee.

Ticket sales will launch on July 14. To learn more, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
supertalk929.com

Appalachian Fair announces 2022 Main Stage lineup

A jam-packed lineup was announced Monday morning for the Appalachian Fair’s main stage entertainment. Officials say Tik-Tok sensation Walker Hayes will lead off the first day, followed by Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Shenandoah, Daily and Vincent, and We Are The Messengers. Tickets to all concerts go on sale July...
WATE

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home one year ago today, June 15. Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote a letter from jail that was shared overnight. The family’s website states he has been spending his days at the jail reading […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Vigil held one year after Summer Wells was reported missing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vigil was held Wednesday evening, one year after Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. People gathered at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport where there was song and prayer. The vigil took place at the spot where Summer’s mother had taken her swimming before returning […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gray, TN
Sports
City
Gray, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
rumble.com

Cat Swats at Black Bear

Info from Licensor: "We live in the Smoky Mountains, , in the Cherokee Forest in a log cabin. We have a cat door for our cats and raccoons. Since late spring (2022), numerous bears have been wandering up on our porches, nightly. Our cat, Phoebe, is a little territorial. Several nights various bears have come on the porch and she not only stood her ground, but went on the offensive, slapping them in the face until they left her porch. They come back another night, but for that night, she has her porch back."
NEWPORT, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Which restaurant has the best burger in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger. Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most: Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day. After voting closes, […]
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

YouTube host on Summer Wells: ‘This is a powerful tool if utilized correctly’

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) — Social media rumors and YouTube sleuths have clouded the Summer Wells case. But, there is one who has taken the case by storm. “This is a powerful tool if utilized correctly and embraced by law enforcement as a whole, because this is the 21st century now,” said Chris McDonough, the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mcknight
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Clint Black
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Walker Hayes
UPI News

Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property. The Carter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the sow has been wandering for days in the Judge Ben Allen Road area, and no owners have yet come forward to claim the 300-pound animal.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Appalachian Fair#Appalachian Fairground#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Who’s who in the Summer Wells case?

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl. There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Chief: Jonesborough suicide linked to fatal Greeneville shooting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a suicide that took place outside of the justice center in Jonesborough is linked to an earlier fatal shooting in Greeneville. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one person committed suicide Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the George Jaynes Justice Center. The justice center was briefly […]
WSET

TBI holds news conference regarding missing Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday morning regarding missing Summer Wells. Wednesday marks one year since Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said...
WJHL

Church Hill cemetery ordered to pay over $1,400 for state violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill cemetery was fined more than $1,400 for alleged financial and maintenance issues. Records show Church Hill Memory Gardens was ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty plus $668 in investigation costs to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The cemetery agreed to pay the department in a […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WJHL

Update: Crash cleared from I-26 in Kingsport

6:35 p.m. Update: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing traffic delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport. According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are currently working a “crash with injuries” around mile marker four. The crash is causing delays both eastbound and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted woman

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who currently has several felony warrants. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Misty Michelle Sabins is wanted for multiple non-violent felony warrants. Sabins is: 41 years of age Born on 06/08/1981 Is five feet tall Weighs 162 pounds […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy