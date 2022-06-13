Union County school board accepts director of schools transition plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A transition plan is being put into place following the sudden resignation of the Union County director of schools.

On June 9, the Union County Public Schools director walked out during a board of education meeting and resigned , according to board members. The next day the school board held a meeting where they decided not to accept Dr. Jimmy Carter’s resignation . Board members said Thursday’s verdict was a mistake made while tensions were running high.

During a meeting on Saturday, Dr. Jimmy Carter apologized for walking out of the Board of Education meeting. He also presented a 120-day transition where he would become the interim Director of Schools while the board searched for a replacement. The proposal was accepted by the board.

Carter has served as the director of schools for ten years according to school board member Danny Wayne Collins said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.