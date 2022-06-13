ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, TN

Union County school board accepts director of schools transition plan

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHggp_0g9YK9XJ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A transition plan is being put into place following the sudden resignation of the Union County director of schools.

On June 9, the Union County Public Schools director walked out during a board of education meeting and resigned , according to board members. The next day the school board held a meeting where they decided not to accept Dr. Jimmy Carter’s resignation . Board members said Thursday’s verdict was a mistake made while tensions were running high.

Bear injures mom, child at Elkmont Campground in the Smokies

During a meeting on Saturday, Dr. Jimmy Carter apologized for walking out of the Board of Education meeting. He also presented a 120-day transition where he would become the interim Director of Schools while the board searched for a replacement. The proposal was accepted by the board.

Carter has served as the director of schools for ten years according to school board member Danny Wayne Collins said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

‘We have to continue to improve’ TN lawmakers weigh in on 2022 TCAP scores

Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville) says he was surprised to hear Governor Bill Lee and other Republicans praising the new TCAP scores. "If you took a test and made a 25% grade and then you re-took the test and got 30% you're still failing. Would you celebrate that 5% success? No, you wouldn't and that's where we are here as a state."
WATE

Jail to Work Program opens in Claiborne County

The McNabb Center has begun a Jail to Work program for women being released from the Claiborne County Jail. The program will provide rehabilitation services, including therapy, substance use treatment and life skills to women housed in the new facility.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

OR Council meeting will bump Primetime in Anderson

The Oak Ridge City Council will hold a special called meeting this evening (Wednesday, June 15th) at 6 pm. The meeting will be televised on BBB-TV in Anderson County, which means that Trading Time Primetime will not be seen this evening in Anderson County. The program will be televised on...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Union County, TN
WATE

New organization gets city funding to help curb violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gun violence has increased in Knoxville over the past several years. A number of young adults and teens have been killed, prompting some grassroots organizations to step up in an effort to fight gun violence, and one organization has just been awarded money from the city so that it can continue its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'An insult to us' | Monroe Co. school bus contractors say new deal isn't enough to stay in business

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — For half a century, Cooley Bus Service has taken Monroe County students to and from school. They're not sure what to do this year. "We have been loyal to this county for 50 years. We have worked and worked and worked and worked," said Scott Harold, who helps his wife's family run the business. "We just feel like we have just been shut down and nobody wants to listen to us."
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dealing with growth theme at Sevier County Mayor’s Luncheon

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is a good problem to have for Sevier County: how to manage growth. At the Mayor’s Luncheon on Tuesday, leaders from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and the county talked about plans for dealing with traffic, building more affordable housing and beefing up the workforce.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
WBIR

Knoxville Chamber says the city has more jobs than people can fill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. added nearly 390,000 jobs to its labor market in May, according to federal data. Experts said that's better than expected as fears linger of an economic slowdown due to high inflation and rising interest rates. With 11 million job openings nationwide, experts like Lauren...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Board#The Board Of Education#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

SEEED hosts Juneteenth Block Party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On June 16th at at 6:30pm SEEED Knoxville will host their Juneteenth Block Party at the Greenhouse Cafe. SEEED seeks to serve the young adults and largely marginalized community members in the greater Knoxville area by providing various pathways out of poverty. SEEED has a number of programs that further this mission: The Career Readiness Program, the Community Engagement Program, the Green Construction Program, and the Edible Forest Program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Power restored after outage in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Most customers’ power has been restored after an outage impacted over 24,000 people in sections of West Knoxville late Tuesday. According to Lenoir City Utilities Board, crews were working at four substations to restore power overnight. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway. “Approximately 24,000 residential and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Large power outage reported in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage is impacting over 20,000 people in sections of West Knoxville. According to Lenoir City Utilities Board, crews are working to identify the issue and restore power. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway. There are currently no large outages being shown on Knoxville Utilities […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WATE

Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

In February, 28 solar panels were installed on Ernie and Sharon Villalobos's roof, however, they were not turned on. After months of trying to get answers, the couple called 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare to try and get help. They were desperate at the time because they said no one from the solar company answered their messages.
MADISONVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Study shows a TVA change to solar and wind energy would cut costs to ratepayers

The Tennessee Valley Authority could save ratepayers billions of dollars by investing in solar and wind energy sources, according to a study released this week. A study by Synapse Energy Economics commissioned by the Sierra Club and made public this week shows TVA could save its ratepayers nearly $10 billion in energy costs by abandoning […] The post Study shows a TVA change to solar and wind energy would cut costs to ratepayers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy