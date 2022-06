The Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Randall County Sheriff's Office have each made announcements regarding fireworks. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday that the county’s ban on the sale and use of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county had been lifted. According to a statement, “the recent rainfall had brought the drought conditions outside of the needed drought index to continue the ban.” While the ban has been lifted, officials are still encouraging caution, noting that the western half of the county is “still in a dangerously severe situation.” County Judge Christy Dyer was quoted in the statement, saying that “it is literally in the hands of the citizens to make good decisions on the use of fireworks.”

