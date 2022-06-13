The Ritz-Carlton Is Looking for Tenants for Its Food Hall
By Bennett Campbell Ferguson
In 2019, construction of Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel forced one of the city’s most iconic food cart pods to leave Southwest Alder Street. Now the developers are seeking to replicate it, indoors. Block 216, the 35-story tower that will be home to the Ritz-Carlton, won’t be finished...
The Broadway Hotel in Portland, Oregon currently serves as a single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel. | Ian Poellet / Broadway Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Single-room occupancy housing (SROs), which in the 1950s made up 10 percent of New York’s housing stock, could make a comeback as the housing crisis forces Americans to reconsider housing options that have fallen out of favor, writes Jake Blumgart for Governing.
From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.
One by one, the tenants of the Mason Ehrman Building in Old Town bailed. The building’s largest client, an ad agency, said it was leaving even with four years left on the lease. “Their employees did not feel comfortable going to and from the office, even with escorted security...
Target will open a new store in Washington County’s Cedar Mill neighborhood on July 17. The Minneapolis big-box giant will be taking over a 49,000-square-foot space at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road. The site was once home to a Bales and Lamb Marketplace, a longtime independent grocery chain in the Portland area that closed its stores in 2019.
Beer lovers living in Southeast will no longer have to leave their quadrant to seek out Great Notion’s renowned golden hazys and bold pastry stouts. The brewery announced today that its opening its first taproom in the area, putting the brand’s Portland metro locations at four. Great Notion’s...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shanghai Tunnels tour is a popular tourist attraction in downtown Portland, but the nonprofit behind it is running out of money. Multiple entry points into the Shanghai Tunnels were cut off to the nonprofit after the pandemic hit. For nearly 30 years, the tunnels underground...
The Original Pancake House in Southwest Portland and Fuller’s Coffee Shop in the Pearl District still hit the spot with trend-proof breakfast fare for seven decades and counting. H. ungry for a slice of Old Portland? Two diners have been serving up that same charm for breakfast for around...
Hair of the Dog Brewery founder Alan Sprints on Tuesday delivered an announcement many hoped would never come: The last day for the beloved Southeast Portland brewery and taproom will be Sunday, June 26. Sprints in February had announced he was retiring and would close the brewpub 29 years after...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, the City of Portland and a host of nonprofits and health systems want the community to be ready for the eventual return of deadly summer heat. “Based on our experience last summer and after multiple winter responses, we feel more prepared going into this...
On June 13, a construction executive confirmed to WW that the events promoter Live Nation intends to open a music venue on the Central Eastside. That news promises to shake up Portland’s music scene. That’s in part because Live Nation, a Beverly Hills-based entertainment giant, contracts with recording artists to run their tours. In cities where the company also operates a venue, it can simply book the artist there—cutting other independent venues out of the market.
Johnny Was, a California-based high-end women’s clothing brand specializing in boho-chic fashion, will be opening a store at the Bridgeport Village mall this July. The new 2,000-square-foot boutique will feature Johnny Was’ collection of dresses, swimwear, denim jackets, knits, handbags and jewelry, among other items, according to a news release.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting this week to mark the official opening of Vancouver Landing, part of the Port of Vancouver USA's 10-acre Terminal 1 project. "Your hard work and commitment on this project is incredible and I am so proud of our team,” said...
June has been a bit of a waiting game. Waiting for the rain to stop. Waiting for night to fall (“The sky is awake so I am awake,” as the 3-year-old likes to say). And for restaurant fans, waiting for some of Portland’s best-known chefs and restaurateurs to open their first major projects since the start of the pandemic. While we wait for for Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg to open their post-Clyde Common bar Pacific Standard later this month, for Gregory Gourdet to put the finishing touches on his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann and the just-announced bar Sousòl in July, for Canard to expand to Oregon City and Langbaan to get final permits for their new Northwest Portland home, here are 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite this June.
2610 NW Vaughn St., 503-719-7778, pizzathief.com. Noon-9 pm Wednesday-Monday. Mondays are slow at most bars and restaurants, but not at Slabtown’s Pizza Thief. During its de facto service-industry night, you’ll find a growing number of brewers, distillers and cidermakers who’ve made this spot their regular hangout. And they’re not just there to drink. Pizza Thief has found a way to tap into our city’s vast fermentation labor force and put members to work baking pies and pouring beers. The new collaboration series is called Meet the Maker Mondays, which features a different Sicilian-style pizza created by a craft beverage company every week.
LABOR DAY PICNIC BOOTED FROM OAKS PARK: For at least two decades, the unofficial kickoff to election season in even-numbered years has been the Labor Day picnic at Oaks Amusement Park hosted by the Northwest Oregon Labor Council. The event regularly attracts more than 10,000 attendees, many of them wearing T-shirts identifying their union affiliation. The concentration of labor might—not to mention beers, burgers and brats—has long made the event a must for Democratic candidates seeking face time with the base and an opportunity to take the stage. But Oaks Park has taken a beating during COVID, losing well over $1 million in 2020, according to its tax return. And after canceling two years in a row, the Labor Day event will not be back. “It’s really a shame because everybody looks forward to the picnic,” says Joe Baessler, political director for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in Oregon. Oaks Park CEO Brandon Roben says the change is not about money. The amusement park is operating at reduced capacity and simply cannot accommodate the crowds the council picnic would bring. “We just don’t have the resources,” Roben says.
If you’ve ever stepped foot in the Shanghai Tunnels—the network of decrepit tunnels that run below the streets of Old Town—then you’re familiar with the nefarious history that clings to Portland’s dank, dark underbelly. As legend has it, the men who once over-imbibed in Portland’s...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport has become well-known for a cultural phenomenon: As part of a tradition, travelers take photos of their feet against the famous green carpet. The airport is also well-known as 'PDX,' but where the 'X' comes from may not be common knowledge. More than...
Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
