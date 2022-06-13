ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Ritz-Carlton Is Looking for Tenants for Its Food Hall

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, construction of Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel forced one of the city’s most iconic food cart pods to leave Southwest Alder Street. Now the developers are seeking to replicate it, indoors. Block 216, the 35-story tower that will be home to the Ritz-Carlton, won’t be finished...

PLANetizen

The Return of Rooming Houses

The Broadway Hotel in Portland, Oregon currently serves as a single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel. | Ian Poellet / Broadway Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Single-room occupancy housing (SROs), which in the 1950s made up 10 percent of New York’s housing stock, could make a comeback as the housing crisis forces Americans to reconsider housing options that have fallen out of favor, writes Jake Blumgart for Governing.
pdxmonthly.com

The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.
The Oregonian

Target to open new Washington County store in July

Target will open a new store in Washington County’s Cedar Mill neighborhood on July 17. The Minneapolis big-box giant will be taking over a 49,000-square-foot space at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road. The site was once home to a Bales and Lamb Marketplace, a longtime independent grocery chain in the Portland area that closed its stores in 2019.
waheagle.com

Rose Festival fleet moves up river

Portland hosted its annual Rose Festival last week, and there was a parade of naval vessels head up the river for the celebration. Photo courtesy of Frans Eykel.
kptv.com

Deadly heat: How Portland is preparing to keep people cool in 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, the City of Portland and a host of nonprofits and health systems want the community to be ready for the eventual return of deadly summer heat. “Based on our experience last summer and after multiple winter responses, we feel more prepared going into this...
WWEEK

A Planned Live Nation Ballroom Would Dwarf Existing Venues

On June 13, a construction executive confirmed to WW that the events promoter Live Nation intends to open a music venue on the Central Eastside. That news promises to shake up Portland’s music scene. That’s in part because Live Nation, a Beverly Hills-based entertainment giant, contracts with recording artists to run their tours. In cities where the company also operates a venue, it can simply book the artist there—cutting other independent venues out of the market.
The Oregonian

Steak sandwiches, saffron rice and other pieces of restaurants news for June 2022

June has been a bit of a waiting game. Waiting for the rain to stop. Waiting for night to fall (“The sky is awake so I am awake,” as the 3-year-old likes to say). And for restaurant fans, waiting for some of Portland’s best-known chefs and restaurateurs to open their first major projects since the start of the pandemic. While we wait for for Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg to open their post-Clyde Common bar Pacific Standard later this month, for Gregory Gourdet to put the finishing touches on his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann and the just-announced bar Sousòl in July, for Canard to expand to Oregon City and Langbaan to get final permits for their new Northwest Portland home, here are 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite this June.
WWEEK

Where to Eat in Portland This Week

2610 NW Vaughn St., 503-719-7778, pizzathief.com. Noon-9 pm Wednesday-Monday. Mondays are slow at most bars and restaurants, but not at Slabtown’s Pizza Thief. During its de facto service-industry night, you’ll find a growing number of brewers, distillers and cidermakers who’ve made this spot their regular hangout. And they’re not just there to drink. Pizza Thief has found a way to tap into our city’s vast fermentation labor force and put members to work baking pies and pouring beers. The new collaboration series is called Meet the Maker Mondays, which features a different Sicilian-style pizza created by a craft beverage company every week.
WWEEK

Murmurs: Labor Day Picnic Booted From Oaks Park

LABOR DAY PICNIC BOOTED FROM OAKS PARK: For at least two decades, the unofficial kickoff to election season in even-numbered years has been the Labor Day picnic at Oaks Amusement Park hosted by the Northwest Oregon Labor Council. The event regularly attracts more than 10,000 attendees, many of them wearing T-shirts identifying their union affiliation. The concentration of labor might—not to mention beers, burgers and brats—has long made the event a must for Democratic candidates seeking face time with the base and an opportunity to take the stage. But Oaks Park has taken a beating during COVID, losing well over $1 million in 2020, according to its tax return. And after canceling two years in a row, the Labor Day event will not be back. “It’s really a shame because everybody looks forward to the picnic,” says Joe Baessler, political director for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in Oregon. Oaks Park CEO Brandon Roben says the change is not about money. The amusement park is operating at reduced capacity and simply cannot accommodate the crowds the council picnic would bring. “We just don’t have the resources,” Roben says.
pdxmonthly.com

Will Portland's Shanghai Tunnels Close for Good?

If you’ve ever stepped foot in the Shanghai Tunnels—the network of decrepit tunnels that run below the streets of Old Town—then you’re familiar with the nefarious history that clings to Portland’s dank, dark underbelly. As legend has it, the men who once over-imbibed in Portland’s...
KGW

Where the 'X' in PDX comes from

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport has become well-known for a cultural phenomenon: As part of a tradition, travelers take photos of their feet against the famous green carpet. The airport is also well-known as 'PDX,' but where the 'X' comes from may not be common knowledge. More than...
Portland Tribune

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
KXL

German Food Chain Gustav’s Closing

(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
