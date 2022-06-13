Three people injured – Cannon Bottom Road

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger on a moped died when the moped was hit from behind early Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:40 a.m. on Highway 11 near Cantrell Drive in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the truck and the moped were...

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO