How to change the voice on Apple Maps

By Dave Johnson
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can change the voice on Apple Maps by choosing from more than a dozen voice variations. Apple Maps uses Siri for voice navigation, so you need to change the Siri Voice settings to affect Apple Maps. To change the voice, go to Siri & Search in iOS Settings...

