North Strand pharmacist Jenna Dukes defeated longtime Horry County Councilman Harold Worley Tuesday in the Republican Primary for the District 1 county council seat. The political newcomer received 59% of the votes in the race compared to the five-term incumbent, who garnered 41%, according to unofficial results. Election officials expect to certify the results Thursday. Dukes faces no Democratic opposition in November, meaning she is essentially a lock to take the seat. When she's sworn in, Dukes will be the only woman on the council.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO