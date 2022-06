WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texas is seeing triple digits and has heat advisories across the region. The heat can be dangerous. “The triple digits in Corsicana is ridiculous,” Tammy Pennington from Corsicana said. “It’s really hot. My baby girl is enjoying the splash pad to keep cool. Every once and a while, I will go get my hair wet.”

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO