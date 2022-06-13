ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Overnight, Sunny Tomorrow

By Jeff Desnoyers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, clear and pleasant. The last of the humidity moves out and a nice night. 50s by morning. Full moon tonight. Officially full tomorrow morning at 7:52 A.M., but with clear conditions expected should be...

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/15 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. A batch of showers -- perhaps a few rumbles of thunder or even a strong storm to the west -- will push through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Then there's another chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day and at night. In between, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for this weekend, it will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
AccuWeather

Southwest sizzle: Hottest weather yet this year on tap

Mother Nature is poised to crank up the heat to levels more typical of the middle of summer across the southwestern United States late this week, and forecasters say decades-old records could be in jeopardy amid the early-season sizzle. “A northward bulge in the jet stream will expand and strengthen...
