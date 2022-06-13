ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa's Anthony named NCBWA Freshman All-American

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball outfielder Keaton Anthony has been named to...

www.kmaland.com

AthlonSports.com

Iowa Football: 2022 Hawkeyes Season Preview and Prediction

Kirk Ferentz will be 67 when the season starts, and while some members of his staff have recently retired or stepped away from coaching, things are business as usual for Ferentz. He just recently agreed to a new contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, and he already is the longest-tenured head coach in college football as he enters his 24th season in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
Radio Iowa

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
#Collegiate Baseball#Rbi
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Traveling Gang Of Criminals Are Targeting Small Iowa Towns

State authorities say that “Felony Lane Gangs” have been targeting families in Iowa towns. Lock your cars and hold on to your purses. A group the FBI has titled “Felony Lane Gangs” are now a concern for Iowa law enforcement. This year it's suspected that Felony...
KOEL 950 AM

Statue in Small Town Iowa Erected in Honor of War Hero

On February 23, 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima, six U.S. Marines reached the highest point of the island and raised the American flag. Joe Rosenthal, a photographer for the Associated Press was there, camera at the ready. He took three photos. According to History.com, "The first, which showed...
BROOKLYN, IA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedingheartland.com

How Joel Miller won the Democratic race for Iowa secretary of state

Going into the June 7 primary, I anticipated a close Democratic contest for secretary of state. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker had few substantive disagreements and few opportunities to reach a mass audience. The campaign received relatively little news coverage, and the candidates didn't get speaking time at the Iowa Democratic Party's large fundraiser in April.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

City of Cedar Rapids adopts new flag policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council adopted a resolution over the Display of Flags policy to govern when commemorative, special occasion, and other ceremonial flags, may be flown on flagpoles on City-owned properties. The purpose of the policy is to establish guidelines in order...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 2 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
LISBON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man injured in crash with mattress on I-30

Iowa doctor talks about the increase in delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic. Doctor Vincent Reid from Mercy's Hall Perrine Cancer Center joins us to talk about cancer screenings. Updated: 1 hours ago. Your favorite breakfast side dish isn't just for breakfast, enjoy protein-packed eggs any time of day!. US...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance banning conversion therapy in a 2-1 vote. The ordinance bans any effort to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity and applies in unincorporated areas of Linn County. “Banning the practice of conversion therapy...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Man allegedly punches Cedar Rapids Police officer repeatedly

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

12 Restaurants You Miss in the Cedar Valley

In one of our more recent Facebook posts, we asked you the following question:. If you could bring back one restaurant In the Cedar Valley that's no longer in business, which would it be?. And boy, did the residents of the area speak up in droves -- over 1,100 of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Fairfax residents unhappy with 32-hundred square foot flag

Security stepped up for Supreme Court justices ahead of Roe V. Wade decision. The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe-Versus-Wade as soon as Wednesday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch for areas of showers and storms early this morning. Additional re-development later today may be...
FAIRFAX, IA

