ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, IA

F-M hires Malcom, Sudmann as Co-ADs

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills has hired Tracy Malcom and Taylor Sudmann as...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Hawkeye Fan-Favorite Austin Ash Chooses Next School After Months

Austin Ash spent the last five years of his life in Iowa City representing the Hawkeyes despite his lack of playing time -- and lack of financial help. The former walk-on from Cedar Rapids ultimately did receive a scholarship in his fifth and final year at Iowa -- the same season the Hawks won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in 16 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tabor, IA
City
Malcom, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fremont, IA
AthlonSports.com

Iowa Football: 2022 Hawkeyes Season Preview and Prediction

Kirk Ferentz will be 67 when the season starts, and while some members of his staff have recently retired or stepped away from coaching, things are business as usual for Ferentz. He just recently agreed to a new contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, and he already is the longest-tenured head coach in college football as he enters his 24th season in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball
WHO 13

Dive team searches for Albia man missing since 1984

ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan vanished from Albia on July 1, 1984 at just 21-years-old. Thirty-eight years later, people are not giving up on trying to find answers of where he could have gone. “I have probably traveled every single gravel road in Monroe County to try and find him,” said Milligan’s brother, Mark Milligan. […]
ALBIA, IA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com

Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving matress

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday at the 35-mile marker of I-380. The sheriff’s office...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with felony, vehicle recovered

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation into a stolen vehicle. In the early morning hours of June 9th, Henry County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills, Iowa. It was found that...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Statue in Small Town Iowa Erected in Honor of War Hero

On February 23, 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima, six U.S. Marines reached the highest point of the island and raised the American flag. Joe Rosenthal, a photographer for the Associated Press was there, camera at the ready. He took three photos. According to History.com, "The first, which showed...
KCRG.com

Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors in Fairfax took to the city council about a 3,200-square-foot American flag that was erected by Fairfax State Saving Bank in May. The bank said the flag was announced in May and was only supposed to be on display on certain holidays; Flag Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day, but neighbors said the flag made too much noise when the wind blew, and the light display illuminated their homes.
FAIRFAX, IA
KBOE Radio

IOWA MANUFACTURING EXEC URGING CONGRESS TO PASS INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BUDGET

The senior director of international development for a manufacturing company based in Pella is in Washington, D.C. this week, urging members of congress to fully fund the U.S. international affairs budget. Daryl Bouwkamp has worked at Vermeer for 30 years. He says having diplomatic and humanitarian missions around the globe...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Glenwood Police reports drug-related arrest

(Glenwood) -- A Centerville man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood over the weekend. Glenwood Police say 31-year-old Ayokunle Lijadu was arrested Monday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. The suspect is being held in the...
GLENWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy