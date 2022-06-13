‘Underground Training’ a Father, Daughter Dream for the Hicks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This is a hard summer for Seven Hicks.

The Richwoods High School grad is recovering from a leg injury that she suffered running track for Illinois State this year. The injury happened in January during an indoor meet and sidelined her the rest of the indoor and all the outdoor season.

She had two tears in her left quad.

“There were some practices I went to (after the injury) and I cried,” Seven Hicks said. “My coach said, it’s going to be OK, we’re going to figure it out.”

Recently cleared to start some light workouts again, the junior sprinter is home, working out with her father. Ironically, her dad just opened a new training facility called The Underground at Peoria’s Landmark Recreation Center.

The Underground is a training center that Ishmael Hicks first dreamed of long ago when his daughter was just beginning her track career in junior high.

“This all started with me and Seven working out in parks, working out of my garage,” Ishmael Hicks said. “It’s a dream come true for both of us.”

Landmark underwent a $100,000 renovation to make the project happen. Throughout the process, dad was consulting daughter.

“She has been involved through texts and phone calls when the idea sparked. When we discussed it, she loved it,” Ishmael Hicks said. “I picked her brain on certain ideas, what to do, how to run programs as well.”

The Underground Training Center opened last month, and now one of Ishmael Hicks’ first clients is his daughter, who is gradually working her way back into shape after the injury she calls the first serious one of her track career.

“I never thought I’d come home to this,” Seven Hicks said. “With my dad as the director.”

When asked about opening his new venture at the same time his daughter needed a place to build back her strength, Ishmael Hicks said, “I’m blessed, it’s the best of both worlds.”

