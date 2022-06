The Tigers are in a complete freefall punctuated by a blowout loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, which led to a less than fun team meeting afterward. To say that the wheels have come off for the Detroit Tigers would be selling them short; the wheels are off and on fire with no way to contact emergency services. And Wednesday’s day game against the Chicago White Sox might be a new low for the organization this season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO