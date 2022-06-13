Extremist groups present in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — White Nationalism and Neo-Nazism. Fear and hate. These emotions are deeply intertwined with the ideologies listed; ideologies which are alive and present in South Dakota. On Saturday, June 11, police in Idaho arrested 31 men, including two South Dakotans, who they believe were...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The reaction of two south Dakotans arrested with others for planned riots in Idaho at a Pride event hits home for Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for peace, an organization supporting any marginalized group. “A white supremacist doesn’t have to feel...
The stone clock tower of the old Minnehaha County courthouse looms over the low-slung landscape of Sioux Falls. It’s no longer the tallest building in South Dakota’s largest city, but it remains the most recognizable one, and there are still some people who recall when it was the administrative hub of the region, from the 1890s through the 1950s. “A lot of people remember coming here when it was still a functioning courthouse,” says local historian Shelly Sjovold, “but most of the time it was when they were very young, and they first got their drivers’ licenses. That’s where you did things like that.”
RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — A Washington man is making his way to Minnesota in a tractor all for a good cause — to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. Now, he’s in North Dakota. May 15 marked the day Mike Adkinson started his journey. He started in...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll shows that a vast majority of South Dakotans favor the state’s current tax system. The survey, conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association, shows that 79% of potential voters believe the state’s 4.5% sales tax is neither too high nor too low.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly one year after the legalization of medical marijuana, and 7 months after the first cards were issued, the state of South Dakota has now surpassed 1,000 cards, with 1,121 patients now registered. This is not only a milestone for the state cannabis program,...
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Senate will decide next week if Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will serve the remainder of his four-year term, which will be his last. Ravnsborg told Dakota News Now he would not seek a second term. The House of Representatives impeached him in April...
Stephen Groves agrees with my assessment that Governor Kristi Noem’s endorsements in South Dakota’s Republican primaries produced, at best, mixed results. In the undercard to his report on Noem’s wobbly primary legs, Groves notes that, to boost her clearly struggling primary prospects, Noem held a secret (certainly not publicized!) meeting with some of the wing-nuttier Republicans in Sioux Falls, the “Patriot Ripple Effect,” to tell them she puts personal connections over conservative principles:
A pair of South Dakota men were among the group of 31 who were planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho on Saturday. According to Dakota News Now, 40-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both from Sioux Falls, were arrested after the U-Haul truck they were riding in was pulled over as it traveled to the pride event. They, along with the other 29 suspects were charged with conspiracy to riot. The charge is a misdemeanor.
When you think of a state that has 'beachfront homes', maybe Florida or California come to mind, but not South Dakota, right?. Landlocked South Dakota probably is near the bottom of most people's lists. As it turns out, there are some beautiful beachfront homes in South Dakota. This four-bedroom, three-bedroom,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The prestigious James Beard Awards recognize the excellence and talent of culinary arts across the country and now a South Dakota chef is being honored as the best of the best. Sean Sherman grew up in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, and is an enrolled...
(The Center Square) – Todd Myers, director of the Center for the Environment for the free market Washington Policy Center, thinks Gov. Jay Inslee is being coy about his support for breaching four dams on the lower Snake River. “Last week, @GovInslee gave implicit support to destroying the Snake...
COUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two South Dakota residents and one Wyoming resident was among the 31 arrested Saturday after a white supremacist group was found near an LGBTQ event in northwestern Idaho, according to a booking sheet from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The Associated Press reports...
Logan Manhart violated South Dakota’s residency requirement for Legislative candidates and had to withdraw his illegal candidacy for District 1 House. Meanwhile, Manhart’s Republican friends in Aberdeen are trying to oust Tiffany Langer from the Aberdeen City Council the argument that she’s violating the residency requirement for city office.
MINOT, N.D. — The North Dakota Republican Party, the dominant force in our state’s politics, is deeply divided. If anyone was hoping that primary night, which saw that divide driving the debate in legislative competitions across the state, was going to resolve things they’re in for a disappointment.
(AP) - In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week’s primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor’s favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don’t always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who’ve crossed him.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s secretary of state on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to order the Republican-led commission of rural Otero County to certify primary election results after it refused to do so over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation causes prices to rise and supply chain shortages make products harder to find, another item can be added to the list: Tampons. Not only are the products harder to find on shelves, but Bloomberg found that the cost of pads is up 8.3% and the cost of tampons is up 9.8%. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tampax and Always, is expecting prices on period products to rise even more in July due to supply chain issues.
Comments / 10