ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ghostwire: Tokyo Discounted To Lowest Price Yet For PS5 And PC

By Jon Bitner
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were interested in Ghostwire: Tokyo but didn't pick it up at launch, now’s the best time to check out the supernatural action game. Multiple retailers are selling Ghostwire: Tokyo for its lowest price...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best Buy Discounts 250 Games - Here Are The Highlights

Best Buy is offering steep discounts on a variety of PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games, including hits such as Deathloop, Dying Light 2, and more. It’s unclear how long the big price cuts will last, so we’d recommend looking at the catalog now and seeing if anything catches your eye.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PC gaming ecosystem is easily the largest in the industry, with tens of thousands of games available to play. It would be a significant challenge to come up with a list of the best PC games of all time--especially considering that gaming as a whole has evolved so much over the last few decades. Instead, we rounded up the best PC games to play in 2022. Some of our picks, like Elden Ring and Tunic, are recently released gems, while others are multiplayer or live service games that have stood the test of time, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft. Our list of the best PC games spans across a wide variety of genres, so we imagine at least a few of these games will pique your interest.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Game Mechanics#Action Game#World Games#Best Buy#Video Game
Gamespot

Manage A Cyberpunk Bar In Cloudpunk Spin-off Nivalis

The cyberpunk future might be controlled by corporations and slowly choked to death by pollution, but people still gotta eat. That's where you come in--you're hoping to make it big managing a restaurant in Nivalis, slowly climbing the ladder to become the best night spot in a glowing neon city.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

"Cyberpunk 2077" players and anime fans alike will receive another reason to jack in when "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" arrives on Netflix in September. The anime's Twitter account posted an action-packed trailer unveiling the show's art style and previewing its cast of characters. CD Projekt Red announced the show in 2020, informing gamers that Studio Trigger of "Kill la Kill" fame would be working on it. Now that CD Projekt Red and company have released world-premiere footage for the upcoming anime, the world has taken the opportunity to respond.
COMICS
Gamespot

Every Free Game To Claim For PC, Xbox, PlayStation, And Switch

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Get The Best Wireless Gaming Keyboard For Only $59

Our favorite wireless gaming keyboard, the Logitech G613, is currently discounted to just $59, down from $150. The price cut only applies to refurbished models, but they are A-graded, which means they are in near-mint condition and come with a 30-day return policy. The Logitech G613 is one of the best gaming keyboards of 2022, as it earns our top pick when it comes to wireless gaming keyboards. You won't find a better wireless keyboard at this price, so we expect this deal to sell out.
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Amazon Is Giving Away 30+ Free Games To Celebrate Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 12 through July 13, but the weeks leading up to Prime Day will also be of interest to Prime members. Amazon has unveiled a new promotion that will reward Prime members with a bunch of free games. The promotion, dubbed Start Freeloading, kicks off on June 21 and runs through July 13. More than 30 free games will be given away during Start Freeloading.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Company Of Heroes 3 Video Details New Ways To Blow Up Everything On The Map

Relic Entertainment released the latest developer diary video for its upcoming real-time strategy game Company of Heroes 3, this time focusing on the game's new destruction mechanics. While destructible environments have always been a hallmark of the Company of Heroes franchise, the system has been completely overhauled for this new...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Jurassic League #2

Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur’s home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location?
COMICS
Gamespot

Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn Show Could Be Great--If It Can Avoid These Pitfalls

After years of intensely isolationist behavior, Sony's PlayStation arm is branching out from just making video games for its own system, looking to capture more eyeballs from wider culture. Some of that is releasing their previously-exclusive games on PC, but they're also getting into television. A Last of Us television show is already well underway for HBO, and the company recently revealed that it plans to make a show based on Horizon Zero Dawn with Netflix. Recent rumors suggest that it could be a prequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rent-A-Girlfriend #13 - Volume 13

To help Mizuhara realize her dream of starring in a movie that her grandmother can see on the big screen, Kazuya creates a crowdfunding campaign. And although it’s a new source of hope for both of them, the clock is still ticking. Will they be able to get the money and make a film in time? A new relationship unfolds between the pair as they go from rental and client to actress and producer!
MOVIES
Gamespot

X-Men: Red #3 - Loss

TARN THE UNCARING waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. ABIGAIL BRAND has a plan to remedy that — and reap the rewards. So does ROBERTO DA COSTA. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!
COMICS
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Is Apparently Returning

Lollipop Chainsaw is coming back, and this time it's going to be handled by Dragami Games. CEO Yoshimi Yasuda announced this on Twitter. Yoshida simply says, "Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it." What he means by this is unclear. It could potentially be a remaster on newer consoles, or it could be a sequel to the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Exoprimal Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022

"Capcom revealed an all new gameplay trailer for its team based action game Exoprimal. The presentation showed off specific missions like Dino Survival, and unique abilities players will have to use to execute their objectives. Dino Survival is different every time you play it, and will adjust in difficulty based on how well you and your team are playing. There are different kinds of dinosaurs that'll force players to constantly change strategy. A closed network test is on its way. The game is expected to r.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy