The Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show will return for its fourth annual happening in Bridgeport from June 17-19. This year’s show will take place at Steelpointe Harbor, the new full-service marina at 10 East Main St. The show’s schedule includes an appearance by country music singer Ciara Rae, a new Regatta with America’s Cup sailboats in competition, art galleries featuring local artists and a showcase of local businesses. An online auction to benefit local charities will take place in conjunction with the event.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO