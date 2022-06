OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 141 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from June 6 to June 12) this past week. Oswego County continues to see a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations. Still, residents are reminded to stay vigilant and practice known strategies that work to reduce the spread of the virus. These include staying home when sick, testing when symptomatic, getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible, and choosing to wear a mask as an additional protection measure.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO