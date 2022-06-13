ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting coconutty on AMI

By Kristin Swain
Cover picture for the articleANNA MARIA ISLAND – Very few things bring to mind the feeling of lazing on a white sand beach enjoying the ocean breeze like drinking from a freshly cracked coconut. The couple behind AMI Coconuts is committed to bringing that piece of paradise to Manatee County. When Robert...

Longboat Observer

The Beach Harbor Club welcomes its first baby

On May 6, the Beach Harbor Club welcomed its first baby. The condominium complex was built in 1970 and was a 55-and-older community up until the 1990s. There are original owners residing in the same units; condominiums have been passed down to the next generation, but no one can remember another newborn. The complex is abuzz that Blair Marie Sobotka is the first.
stpetecatalyst.com

New Clearwater Beach hotel opens

June 15, 2022 - The new 144-room AC Hotel Clearwater Beach is now open at 395 Coronado Drive. The new hotel is a lifestyle-branded property from Marriott and is managed by Raleigh, North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality Enterprises. The resort offers a European-inspired breakfast and tapas-style dining, a library-focused workspace, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
thegabber.com

Tyrone Square Hitchcock’s Closing by this Weekend

Hitchock’s Green Market in St. Petersburg close for good by Sunday, June 19. It’s bad news for green shoppers, but great news for those looking for a good deal on groceries. As of Monday, June 13, Hitchcock’s [Tyrone Square, 6765 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg] entire inventory is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Dream Weaver closing after 32 years on St. Armands Circle

Joan Morgan was more than comfortable outfitting you in her shop's signature "wearable art" for decades. But now she’s decamping from St. Armands Circle in the hope of living a simpler life. Morgan, the proprietor of Dream Weaver, will close down her high-end fashion boutique within the next few...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Public Invited to Attend Sea Turtle Sendoff Celebration

Waterline Villas & Marina, Mainsail Vacation Rentals, and Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring are inviting guests and the public to attend a sendoff celebration for sponsored female loggerhead “Esther”. The event will include the official tagging and release of a nesting female loggerhead sea turtle – “Esther” – the resort and its community conservation partners are cosponsoring for the 15th Annual Tour de Turtles. Created by the Sea Turtle Conservancy, the annual Tour de Turtles “marathon” event uses satellite telemetry to track the migration of turtles released from beaches in Costa Rica, Panama, Nevis, Anna Maria Island and other parts of Florida. The turtle that travels the most miles over the three-month period will be named the winner of this year’s marathon, which begins August 1. Monday, June 20 – 6 a.m. tagging begins, 8:30 a.m. turtle release. (Date and time subject to change depending on weather and the nesting turtle.) Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida (specific location TBD)
Longboat Observer

Myakka City equestrian facility aims to a jump above the rest

 The images of an elite equestrian sports enterprise — champion horses, celebrity riders and posh soirees — don’t immediately fit the laidback, rural ambiance of Myakka City. In Florida, the sport is more commonly connected to places like Wellington, a Palm Beach County village dubbed an “equine...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

More condos headed to Golden Gate Point

Pending Sarasota City Commission approval, Golden Gate Point is poised to add 23 more luxury condominiums. On Wednesday, the city's Planning Board with little discussion unanimously recommended site plan approval of Peninsula Sarasota, a two-tower development on the 22-acre spit of land that juts into Sarasota Bay just east of the Ringling Bridge.
Longboat Observer

Planning Board rejects apartments for Sarasota Kennel Club site

For the Sarasota Planning Board, an apartment community built 1,500 feet from the end of the runway at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just won’t fly. Citing primarily noise concerns, the board last week voted 3-2 following a public hearing to not recommend to the City Commission a proposal, nor an enabling rezoning request, to build Aventon Sarasota, a 348-unit multifamily complex at the 26-acre site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club at University Parkway and Old Bradenton Road.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Real estate firm tries new strategy: Opening a second location in a mall

In a unique business move, Sarasota-based Living Vogue Real Estate opened its second location, a showroom, in The Mall at University Town Center. The flashy new storefront is located on the first level next to Seasons 52. The mall is located on the edge of Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, west of Interstate 75. Living Vogue Real Estate also has an office in downtown Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Town hall meeting held for proposed hotel on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A full house on hand for a town hall meeting regarding another proposed hotel on Siesta Key. Residents having their voices heard on Tuesday night. “I like what you’re doing, you’re number three and I feel like this is being jammed down our throats,” said one Siesta Key resident during the meeting.
SIESTA KEY, FL
941area.com

Visit These Places to Find the Best Falafel in Sarasota

Falafel is a great vegan-friendly option made from chickpeas, herbs, and spices. You can enjoy it with warm pita sandwiches, tomato & cucumber salad, or a sauce of your choice. It is typical street food in many Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries. If you are in Sarasota and want this...
SARASOTA, FL
wogx.com

WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

A Florida man visiting a park in Largo says a massive alligator charged at him recently when he stopped to take photos of the animal. He says it was at the same park where a man was recently found dead while searching the lake for golf discs. (Credit: Foster Thorbjornsen)
LARGO, FL

