A CIO dives into the challenges and expectations of IT within the next two years. Daniel Nigrin, MD, is the chief information officer at Portland, Maine-based MaineHealth. Dr. Nigrin will serve on the panel "Who Are the Emerging Competitors in Healthcare and Health IT?" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO