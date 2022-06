Thank you everyone for coming out today. When I was thinking about this speech, I wanted to acknowledge what this community means to all of us. In the fall, I went to a celebration of life for the father of one of the first friends I made when I moved to Martha’s Vineyard as a child. The father was a gifted painter, an avid gardener, and he made the best cup of tea. To me, he always seemed like a wise wizard, the sage of Chilmark perhaps.

