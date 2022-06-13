ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

Idaho hospital CEO resigns

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Mike Blauer resigned as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. Mr. Blauer resigned June 10, saying that...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Related
svinews.com

Wyoming 89 reopens between Star Valley and Cokeville

Wyoming 89 has re-opened following the placement of new box culverts on the route connecting U.S. Highway 89 (Idaho 61) with U.S. 30. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports, the project included installation of eight box culvert replacements. The highway serves as the major route between Star Valley and Cokeville....
WYOMING STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Support Now More Than Ever

Idaho was once called the state that most accurately reflected how America used to be. In other words, the dangers of the bigger cities didn't seem to happen in our state. The state did have its incidents of violent crimes, but it was infrequent that we would have a multitude of police officer-involved shootings.
KIDO Talk Radio

Superintendent Salaries Unveil Shocking Educator Pay Gap in Idaho

It pays to be an educator in Idaho. Although the Gem State is known not to be a high-paying state for teachers. It does pay to be a school system superintendent in IdahoConcern for how Idaho kids is a top priority for all Idahoans. We've complied a list of the best public schools in the state. Check out our list to see if your school is one of Idaho's top ten.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Family members travel to Idaho to search for missing 21-year-old

EMMETT, Idaho — A man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett Saturday near the Washington Street bridge, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson since around 8 p.m....
MIX 106

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Utah cities named most affordable in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Residents Brace For Extreme Heat, Power outages

A major national group has warned about the possibility of severe drought conditions for parts of the United States this year. The consequences of historically high temperatures and drought conditions could lead to rolling blackouts like those commonly experienced in California. 7 Best (Fun) Things to Do During an Idaho...
BOISE, ID
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 6:. 1. Michael La Coste was named CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems. 2. William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping down as president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System. 3. Judy Frum was appointed CEO...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
kuer.org

Another group in southwest Utah wants water rights deep underground

A private company in southwest Utah has filed a water rights application for an underground aquifer in Iron County. This comes after water managers in neighboring Washington County applied for something similar. This application is for 115 wells that would be up to 5,500 feet deep. They would be scattered...
UTAH STATE
107.9 LITE FM

These 10 Places Were Just Named The Worst Small Towns In Idaho

Across the Gem State, there are dozens upon dozens of small towns. According to one list, some of them are far more charming than others. Infotainment site “RoadSnacks” recently ranked the worst small towns in every state in the country. In Idaho, 65 cities with a population of under 5,000 were part examined for their list. How did they determine what made a small town a “good” or “bad” small town? Was it the number of restaurants in town? Did it have anything to do with the history of the town or events that took place there?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Idaho

Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Idaho using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley local governments restrict water, look to educate residents on conservation during drought

Some Cache Valley municipalities are restricting water usage while others are focusing on educating residents about water conservation as drought conditions persist across Utah. In North Logan city’s June newsletter, the city informed its residents of new water conservation measures. Landscape watering should be down by between 30-40%, according to...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A frost advisory has been issued throughout a large section of eastern Idaho for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures may drop below freezing between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Weather officials warn the temperatures will be cold enough to form frost and “kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
lakepowelllife.com

Covid Risk Raised in Southern Utah

The risk for contracting COVID-19 has been raised in southern Utah. The Centers for Disease Control have moved the risk level from low to medium. The “medium” designation means people at a high risk of having severe symptoms of COVID should consult with a doctor and should wear a mask in public indoor environments.
UTAH STATE

