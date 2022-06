All the major life-altering events of the springtime are behind us. Now, it’s all about summertime. With the summer solstice right around the corner, things will take on a different kind of vibe. The sun will be shifting out of the curious, information-oriented sign of Gemini and into the emotionally motivated, nurturing sign of Cancer. As a cardinal sign, Cancer season is when initiation and taking action will be the main priority, but for the fixed signs (aka Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), the 2022 summer solstice won’t have too big of an effect on them, as they’re far more interested in security and stability.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO