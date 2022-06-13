ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Arc of Evansville names new executive director

By Rhett Baxley
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit organization has a new executive director. The Arc of Evansville Board of Directors announced Carrie Blackham will begin her new role on June 13.

Blackham joins The Arc with over 20 years of non-profit management experience. She has worked closely with individuals with disabilities to achieve autonomy, inclusion and stability.

Evansville Rescue Mission opens thrift store; announces shelter plans

Most recently, she served as the Chief Community Impact Officer of Pathfinder Service, Inc. in Huntington, Ind. Blackham is a native of the Tri-State as she is from Owensboro, Ky.

She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and she achieved a Juris Doctor degree from Western New England College School of Law.

The Arc of Evansville is a non-profit organization with the mission to empower individuals with
disabilities to build relationships, gain independence and achieve their full potential. It was founded in 1954 by a group of parents to provide services for their children with disabilities.

Text line launched to help families find free meals

Their services include training and support for employment, transition services from high school to adult life, volunteer opportunities in the community and development of life skills.

Comments / 1

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Charity#Evansville Rescue Mission#Pathfinder Service Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

