Who Is Pat Sajak's Daughter? Meet Maggie Sajak, A Country Singer Who's Appeared On Several 'Wheel Of Fortune' Episodes

When most of see us Pat Sajak , we're instantly reminded of Wheel of Fortune , the iconic game show he's been hosting since 1981. But to Maggie Sajak , he's just dad. The 27-year-old is no stranger to diehard Wheel of Fortune fans, as she appeared in a handful of episodes in 2020.

She's a country singer

Maggie learned to play guitar when she was 12 years old, and in 2011, she released her first official tune titled "First Kiss." She filmed an accompanying music video which was directed by CMT Music Award-winning director Trey Fanjoy .

She's the social correspondent for 'Wheel of Fortune'

"I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos and insights," she said of the role. "The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them."

She has multiple college degrees

The star first enrolled at Princeton University in 2013, and after graduating, she went on to finish a postgrad program at the equally prestigious Columbia University. She's currently pursuing a degree in law.

She's stepped into Vanna White's shoes

When Pat had to take a leave of absence from the game show in June 2020, his costar Vanna White filled in as host, so Maggie took her place as the puzzle board turner.

"[White] gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," Maggie spilled to Yahoo Entertainment . "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad . So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."

"He [Pat] was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," she continued of the ordeal. "I mean, you know, he had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."