The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, but you have to admit, because so much happens in that space, it’s not always as organized and well-kept as you want it to be. Plus, it’s easy to lose track of what you last replaced, and when. A busy kitchen likely contains tools that are way past their prime. Though some items are meant to last generations (like your old reliable cast-iron pan), not everything you use regularly in your kitchen can last forever.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO