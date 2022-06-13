Multi-vehicle wreck on I-55 causing delays

UPDATE: Roads are clear as of 4:15 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Monday after a wreck on Interstate 55’s south loop backed up traffic.

The wreck happened near Exit 7 off Third Street Monday afternoon. Police are on the scene investigating. For more information, visit TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map .

Details are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.