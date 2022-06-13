ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Multi-vehicle wreck on I-55 causing delays

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40G42s_0g9YDqe400

UPDATE: Roads are clear as of 4:15 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Monday after a wreck on Interstate 55’s south loop backed up traffic.

The wreck happened near Exit 7 off Third Street Monday afternoon. Police are on the scene investigating. For more information, visit TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map .

Details are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Fiery crash on I-240 causes backup near Perkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency crews were at the scene of a fiery crash involving two vehicles on I-240 early Thursday. The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Perkins just before the Mt. Moriah exit. MFD confirmed that no one was taken to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on 240 near Lamar causing delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday after a multivehicle wreck on Interstate 240 near Lamar. Two of the three northbound lanes are blocked as traffic continues to move slowly. WREG will update with more details as they become available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
actionnews5.com

3 injured in crash involving MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in a crash involving a MATA bus on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the corner of Ellison Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. It’s unclear how severe the injuries are and what led up to the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night. Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a […]
WREG

Car crashes into Whitehaven home, 1 hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven neighborhood is on edge after a car slammed into a home off Mill Branch road Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Graceland Cove just before 2 p.m. Neighbors said two people were inside the car. Police said a woman was transported to Regional One and is now listed in stable condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two hurt after triple crash involving MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash involving a MATA bus Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to the crash in the area of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Elliston Road just after 4 p.m. Police say two victims were transported to Methodist Central in non-critical condition. This comes after a fiery crash involving […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 55#Drivers#Tdot#Smartway Traffic Map#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Hudson Street just after 3:30 p.m. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash blocks all northbound lanes on I-55 near bridge

UPDATE: Traffic has been cleared. MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A crash involving a tractor trailer on I-55 in Crittenden County has left multiple lanes blocked in Crittenden County. The crash happened after Bridgeport before Mound City. Drivers are advised to take the I-40 bridge across the Mississippi River as traffic is backed up on the I-55 […]
WREG

Two hurt in North Memphis shooting; One detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured during a shooting in North Memphis on Wednesday. Officers were called out to an area near Woodlawn and T.M. Henderson around 3 a.m. where they located two men shot. The two victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD confirmed one person has been detained. Their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Frayser on Wednesday, police say. Officers were called to a gas station at 2711 Rangeline near James Road around midnight where they located two men shot. The two victims were taken to Regional One where one of the victims did not...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
WREG

Shooting near South Memphis gas station leaves two injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a shooting near a gas station in South Memphis Monday night. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 840 block of Mississippi Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. The two victims were located and transported to Regional One. Police say no one is in custody […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village apartment complex intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire. The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m. MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured. A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
WREG

WREG

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy