Two local athletes receive Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship

By Andy Malnoske
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area student-athletes have earned a special honor.

In honor of the life and legacy of Billy Lowe, Corning’s Parker Wolfe and Horseheads Keagan Winkky received the Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship. As part of the Forever2Six Fund, both Wolfe and Winkky earned scholarship money for their respective colleges they will attend next year.

The goal of the Forever2Six Fund is to raise awareness of the importance of becoming an organ donor, something Billy Lowe became after his untimely passing. The scholarship was given to two graduating seniors who have the same qualities and character traits that Billy possessed and took pride in. Both Winkky and Wolfe participated in varsity sports and held a GPA that was on the honor roll or higher.

Additionally, both Winkky and Wolfe are organ donors. The recipients were chosen by the Community Foundation on behalf of the Lowe family.

Wolfe will attend St. John Fisher College and major in nursing. She was a standout on the Hawks girls lacrosse team and a member of the volleyball program. Winkky will be heading to Nazareth College in Rochester for swimming.

Lowe, a Horseheads lacrosse and hockey player, sadly died at age 15 in 2020 while training suffering a cardiac event. 18 Sports documented Lowe’s life and legacy in a feature story earlier this year.

Watch the full story and learn more on how you can become an organ donor while keeping Billy’s legacy alive. Lowe’s story was awarded News Feature of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Forever 26 – The Life and Legacy of Billy Lowe

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

